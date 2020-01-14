People: Juraj Sojka named international marketing boss at Travel Nevada

CARSOn CITY, Nev. — Juraj “George” Sojka of Stateline was recently hired by the the Nevada Division of Tourism (Travel Nevada) as its new international market manager.

According to a state press release, Sojka — whose first day was Dec. 23 — will oversee Travel Nevada’s efforts in Europe and the United Kingdom. He brings about 10 years of sales, marketing and management experience to the position.

“The international market is crucial to Nevada’s tourism industry, and our international market managers play a vital role in bringing that business to the Silver State,” Christian Passink, Travel Nevada director of Sales and Industry Partners, said in the release.

Sojka comes to Travel Nevada from Aramark Lake Tahoe/Lake Mead, where he has held a variety of positions since 2011, most recently senior sales and marketing manager. In that role, he oversaw lodging operations, dining and retail operations, as well as a marina, wedding services and a winter snowmobile operation.

Sojka holds a Master of Arts degree in economics and management from the University of Prešov in Slovakia. He is fluent is Slovak, Czech and Polish.

