People: Kelly Wilmoth promoted to VP role at Heritage Bank

RENO, Nev. — Heritage Bank of Nevada recently announced Kelly Wilmoth has been promoted to Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer and will oversee the company’s mortgage department.

Wilmoth has been working with home lending and retail lending since 1996. She began her career at Nevada State Bank and moved to Business Bank of Nevada in the area of business development.

Wilmoth held the position of mortgage broker in 2004 and worked for First Horizon Home Loans beginning in 2005.

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Wilmonth joined Heritage Bank in 2011; she previously held the position of Vice President, Construction/Residential Lending.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Kelly to the position of mortgage department manager,” President and CEO of Heritage Bank Stan Wilmoth said in a statement. “Kelly has gained extensive mortgage banking expertise while originating mortgages for Heritage Bank and other local mortgage companies.

“Her skills and experience and long history of living and working in our community make her a great manager for Heritage Bank’s mortgage division.”

Among other endeavors, Kelly serves on the AVA Ballet and Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada boards.

