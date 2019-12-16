People: KPS3’s Lizbeth Alvarez earns Certificate in Principles of Public Relations

RENO, Nev. — Lizbeth Alvarez recently completed the Examination for the Certificate in Principles of Public Relations (CPPR).

Alvarez, who works as a public relations coordinator at Reno-based PR/marketing firm KPS3, is the seventh student from the University of Nevada, Reno to earn the CPPR, according to a KPS3 press release.

The CPPR is administered by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which also administers the Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations (APR).

According to the Public Relations Society of America, the CPPR is an entry-level certificate designed to demonstrate a fundamental level of knowledge for graduates entering the public relations profession and related fields.

Alvarez graduated from UNR’s Reynold’s School of Journalism in May 2019 where she was recognized as the American Advertising Federation-Reno’s Outstanding Strategic Student of the Year.

During her time at UNR, she was the Account Executive for the University of Nevada, Reno’s 2019 Bateman Team leading a group of four students on a one month campaign to increase diversity in public relations which earned national honorable mention.

