People: Kristina Miranda takes accountant role at Clausen & Company

RENO, Nev. — Clausen & Company announced recently Kristina Miranda has been hired as a new staff accountant.

Miranda brings more than 12 years of experience in public accounting to her new role, according to a Jan. 14 press release. Among other duties, she will provide tax, accounting and bookkeeping services to individuals and businesses.

Prior to joining Clausen & Company, she worked for Certificated Public Accounting firms in Reno and Sonoma, Calif.

Miranda is currently enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno and is earning a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

