People: Mark Rizzo promoted to parts manager at Peterbilt in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. — Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment announced recently Mark Rizzo has been promoted to the role of parts manager.

According to a Nov. 20 press release from the company, Rizzo has been with Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment for 20 years, most recently serving in parts counter sales.

In his new role, Rizzo will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the parts department, including planning and controlling all activities to ensure growth and profit objectives are met within the department.

Rizzo attended trade school through the Universal Technical Institute.

