People: Nevada Realtors install Brad Spires as president-elect

LAS VEGAS — The statewide Nevada Realtors association recently installed longtime agent Brad Spires as its president-elect for 2020.

Spires, of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Gardnerville, will serve as the association’s president in 2021, according to a Dec. 18 press release from Nevada Realtors.

Group officers were installed Dec. 13 during the association’s annual meeting in Las Vegas. In addition to Spires, association officers for 2020 include:

President Chris Bishop of Las Vegas

Vice President Doug McIntyre of Reno

Treasurer Marissa Lostra of Elko

Immediate Past President Keith Lynam of Las Vegas

Lynam and Bishop are past presidents of the Greater Las Vegas Association, while Spires is a past president of the Sierra Nevada Association. Lostra is the 2019 president of the Elko County Association and McIntyre is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors.

Also at the Dec. 13 meeting, the association held its annual awards ceremony. Lynam was named 2019 Nevada Realtor of the Year. Other awards doled out Dec. 13 include:

Azim Jessa, of Las Vegas: Realtor Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy.

Chris Bishop, of Las Vegas: Realtor Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by the state association president.

Devin Reiss, of Las Vegas: Nolan/Reiss Award (formerly called the Joe Nolan Award and now also honoring longtime Las Vegas Realtor Ronn Reiss, father of Devin Reiss), recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow Realtors.

George Peek, of Reno, and Jack Woodcock, of Las Vegas: – Peek/Woodcock Award, a newly created lifetime achievement award named after inaugural honorees Peek and Woodcock, of Las Vegas.

Neil Schwartz, of Las Vegas: Nevada Distinguished Realtor Award recognizing an NVR member who consistently contributes to the association and the real estate profession.

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.