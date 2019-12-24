People: Reno attorney Evan Champa joins Holland & Hart

RENO, Nev. — Real estate attorney Evan Champa recently joined the team at Holland & Hart LLP in Reno, the company announced in late November.

Champa counsels clients on a broad spectrum of real estate transactions and related litigation, including acquiring, selling, leasing and developing real property and projects.

His scientific background allows him to analyze, interpret, and explain complex geologic and hydrogeological conditions to help clients proactively identify and address water issues that can impact ownership transfers, permitting, and development of land and water projects.

Before he became a lawyer, Champa worked as a consulting hydrogeologist as well as an exploration geologist in the mining industry.

Before joining Holland & Hart, Champa practiced at two Reno area law firms with an emphasis on water law and real property. He received his J.D. from the Willamette University College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Nevada, Reno, Mackay School of Mines.

