People: Reno RE/MAX agent Sam Olson earns CRS designation

RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) recently announced that Reno office agent Sam Olson earned his Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation.

The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) uses the CRS designation to recognize top agents in the industry who are dedicated to furthering their professional education and providing top notch service to their clients.

“The training RRC/CRS provides in pricing, client care, business planning and negotiation set the gold standard for real estate continuing education,” said Olson, team leader of the RAA Olson Group, in a Nov. 25 press release. “We owe it to our clients to be the absolute best we can be, and to give them the best advice available when they are making huge financial decisions.”

“I’m proud of Sam for always being willing to put in the extra effort, by earning prestigious designations, like the CRS designation in order to better serve our clients,” added Amy Keith Lessinger, RRA owner, in the release. “Sam is an excellent agent who represents RRA’s core values.”

