People: Rick Thomas promoted to executive VP at Nevada State Bank

RENO, Nev. — Nevada State Bank announced on Jan. 14 the promotion of Rick Thomas to executive vice president and Northern Nevada executive.

As the bank’s top executive in Northern Nevada, Thomas will continue to lead the bank’s efforts to increase its market share while representing Nevada State Bank in the community, representing Northern Nevada on its executive management team and chairing the bank’s Northern Nevada Leadership Council.

According to the bank, Thomas joined the company in 2003; he most recently served as senior vice president and Northern Nevada executive in 2018.

A resident of Northern Nevada for more than 33 years, Thomas is active in the local business community and serves as a board member of WIN Nevada.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in managerial sciences and finance from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is a loyal Wolf Pack basketball fan.

“We have seen excellent results in our business portfolio under Rick’s leadership, and his position gives our northern business clients a top bank executive available to them, in their local community,” Terry Shirey, president and CEO for Nevada State Bank, said in a statement. “Rick’s vast experience in banking and his focus on serving the needs of businesses, both large and small, will help lead Nevada State Bank into the future.”

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.