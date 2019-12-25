People: Robert Washington-Allen joins UNR’s agricultural department

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno recently welcomed Robert Washington-Allen to the Department of Agriculture, Veterinary & Rangeland Sciences in the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources as an associate professor, graduate program director for the department and Range Club advisor.

According to a recent press release from UNR, along with teaching and advising, Washington-Allen researches the sustainability of drylands using innovative technologies, including drones, laser scanning, ground-penetrating radar, virtual and augmented reality tools, geographic information systems, and remote sensing.

Washington-Allen was a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Lesotho in southern Africa, and he recently organized and presented a joint workshop on the sustainability of drylands in the U.S.-Mexico Transboundary region with the National Academics of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and the Mexican Academy of Science.

Currently, he and his colleagues and students are working with the U.S. Forest Service and local ranchers to use remote-sensing technologies and targeted grazing to reduce invasive annual grass fuel loads in Nevada.

