People: Rory Kay, Amanda Perach, Laura Jacobsen, promoted to partner at McDonald Carano

LAS VEGAS / RENO, Nev. — McDonald Carano recently announced the promotion of attorneys Laura Jacobsen, Rory Kay and Amanda Perach to Partner, effective Jan. 1.

“We congratulate Laura, Rory and Amanda as they enter their new roles as Partners with the Firm,” George F. Ogilvie III, Managing Partner of McDonald Carano, said in a Jan. 14 press release. “All three have met the Firm’s high level of client service, and have made significant contributions to the Firm. We look forward to even greater contributions in the coming years.”

Laura Jacobsen

Jacobsen, a Reno native, handles labor and employment law matters for clients in a diverse range of industries and sectors, including construction, gaming, manufacturing, outsourcing and municipalities.

Before returning to Nevada and joining McDonald Carano, Jacobsen practiced in San Francisco, litigating on behalf of large financial institutions. She also served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edward C. Reed Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Jacobsen received her J.D. from Stanford University School of Law and her B.A. from Stanford University.

Rory Kay

Kay is a seasoned litigator and appellate attorney who skillfully mitigates risk for his clients. He is experienced in all aspects of commercial and complex litigation, including representing clients before the Nevada Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Kay’s community involvement includes extensive pro bono work through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, where he represents abused and neglected children placed in foster care. He also serves Nevada’s veterans through pro bono work with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office of Military Legal Assistance.

Rory received his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.S. and B.A. from the University of Nebraska.

Amanda Perach

Perach practices in the areas of bankruptcy and general commercial and complex litigation. Her bankruptcy practice covers a wide spectrum of debtors, creditors (including committee representation), and other parties of interest.

Over the course of her career, Perach has achieved numerous accomplishments including the successful reorganization of a charter airline under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, arguing before the Nevada Supreme Court and obtaining an affirmance of an appeal, defending a publicly traded corporation from securities fraud claims, and obtaining the dismissal of claims asserted against her clients in federal and state courts.

Perach currently serves as a lawyer representative for the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

