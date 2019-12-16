People: Saint Mary’s CFO Alan Smith promoted to COO

RENO, Nev. — Saint Mary’s Health Network recently announced that Alan Smith, the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

According to a Dec. 13 press release from Saint Mary’s, the move is effective immediately; further, Smith will retain his CFO responsibilities.

“Alan has been an integral part of Saint Mary’s success and responsible for our financial growth over the last few years as CFO,” Dr. Richard Bryan, Jr., FACC Chairman of the Board for Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with him in his expanded role to ensure the organization remains strong.”

News of Smith’s promotions comes three weeks after the Reno hospital announced that CEO Helen Lidholm will resign her position, effective Jan. 31, 2020.

Smith has served in leadership roles with Prime Healthcare — the parent company of Saint Mary’s — since 2005, initially as CFO for the its four hospitals in Orange County, California, from 2005 to 2014.

According to the press release, in 2014, Smith was promoted to Regional CFO over all Prime Healthcare’s hospitals in California and Nevada, and he served in that capacity until 2016 when he joined Saint Mary’s Health Network.

“In the past four years I have been at Saint Mary’s our team has successfully added new services and technology to care for the community we live in,” Smith said in a statement. “Saint Mary’s is nationally recognized for compassionate care, for the highest quality, and for great patient safety. This has always been the mission of our awesome team and going forward that will continue to be our focus.”

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.