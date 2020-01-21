People: Steven A. Caloiaro Elected as member attorney at Dickinson Wright

RENO, Nev. — Dickinson Wright PLLC recently announced the election of Steven A. Caloiaro as a member attorney of the firm’s Reno office, effective Jan. 1.

Caloiaro is an intellectual property litigator, according to a Jan 13 press release from the firm. He has substantial experience in all phases of patent litigation, including fact and expert discovery, claim construction, summary judgment, and appellate briefing.

He also helps clients navigate proceedings before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

He is a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the Washoe County Bar Association, and the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network.

He is recognized as a leader in his field by “Mountain State Super Lawyers Rising Stars” and “Nevada Business Legal Elite,” and he was also previously named one of Northern Nevada’s top 20 individuals under 40.

Caloiaro received his B.A. from the University of Nevada, Reno and his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law.

