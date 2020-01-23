People: Steven L. Bray to lead Nevada’s asbestos settlement trusts

RENO, Nev. — The trustees of the four asbestos injury settlement trusts headquartered in Reno recently announced the appointment of Steven L. Bray as their next executive director, effective Jan. 13.

The four Trusts are Western Asbestos Settlement Trust, J.T. Thorpe Settlement Trust, Thorpe Insulation Company Asbestos Settlement Trust and Plant Insulation Company Asbestos Settlement Trust.

“We’re truly fortunate that Steve is joining the Trusts, as he brings the right mix of professional experience and skills to the position and is deeply committed to the trusts’ goal of treating all claimants equitably,” Jack Luikart, managing trustee of the Trusts, said in a statement. “The trustees believe he will provide effective and efficient management of the Trusts.”

According to a Jan. 13 press release, Bray most recently served as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Johnson Matthey Inc., where he was the chief legal officer overseeing all functions of the Americas legal department for the international, publicly traded manufacturer of specialty chemicals and lithium ion battery materials.

Prior to that, he served in positions of increasing managerial and legal responsibility with Albemarle Corporation, BP and The Hartford.

“I look forward to contributing to the Trusts’ efforts as we continue to tirelessly serve our claimants with transparency, efficiency, fairness and respect,” Bray said in a statement. “I am delighted to be joining the Trusts and am privileged to be working with such a dedicated and talented team of professionals.”

Bray is a 1989 Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Following military service as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army, he received a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a Master of Business Administration degree (Risk Management and Decision Processes) from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Bray, his wife, Ana Marie, and their three children will reside in Reno.

Laura Paul, who was serving as Acting Executive Director of the Trusts, returns full time to her position as Claims Manager.

