People: Susan Moreno, Peter Williamson reelected to NCET board

RENO, Nev. — Susan Moreno and Peter Williamson were recently reelected to the board of directors of NCET.

Moreno, reelected as vice president of membership of the nonprofit’s board, is the CEO of CVirtual, Inc., a Reno-based executive and technical recruiting firm.

According to a Dec. 19 press release, after 25 years in the hospitality industry, Moreno co-founded the company in 2013 with her husband, David Crumbley. CVirtual relies on video interviewing and other technologies to improve and streamline the hiring process. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and French.

Williamson, reelected as vice president of Tech Wednesdays for the NCET board, has worked for 14 years as a business coach and 11 years as a master licensee with ActionCOACH Business Coaching in Reno. He is also a Certified Exit Planner (CExP) with the Business Exit Institute.

He previously held executive positions with technology firms in the Silicon Valley, including Silicon Graphics, Weave Innovations and Davis Instruments, among other roles.

Williamson earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton and a master’s in business administration from Stanford.

