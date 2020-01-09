People: Tiffany Portia Coury new CEO of Saint Mary’s

RENO, Nev. — Tiffany Portia Coury will take on the role of CEO of Saint Marys Health Network next week.

Coury joins Saint Mary’s from Northern Nevada Medical Center, where she served as COO from 2010 to 2019.

Her first day with Saint Mary’s will be Monday, Jan. 13, according to a Jan. 7 press release.

“I have personally known Tiffany for several years through our joint work with both the American Heart Association and the Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition,” Dr. Richard Bryan, Jr., FACC Chairman of the Board for Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, said in a statement. “With her leadership, considerable experience, and local market knowledge we are confident she is the right choice to serve as Saint Mary’s new CEO.”

Coury will replace outgoing Saint Mary’s CEO Helen Lidholm, whose last day is Jan. 31.

According to the press release, Coury has more than 23 years of healthcare experience and possess “a strong ability to develop and lead high performing teams towards national recognition.”

Coury received an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management from the University of Central Florida.

The news of Coury’s hire comes a few weeks after Saint Mary’s announced that Alan Smith, the hospital’s CFO, had been promoted to take on the additional role of COO.

