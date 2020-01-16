People: Tim Garcia-Jay new Vice President of Saint Mary’s Medical Group

RENO, Nev. — Saint Mary’s Health Network recently announced the hiring of Tim Garcia-Jay, MHA, as the Vice President of Saint Mary’s Medical Group, effective Jan, 20.

According to a Jan. 6 press release, Garcia-Jay is returning to Saint Mary’s, having started his healthcare career in the 1990s in various frontline positions at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, and then again from 2001-2003 as Director of Business Development for Saint Mary’s Health Network.

“We are excited to welcome Tim as the new Vice President of Saint Mary’s Medical Group,” Alan Smith, COO/CFO of Saint Mary’s Health Network, said in a statement. “Tim is the perfect choice to continue our goal of increasing access to care and maintaining high operational standards within our medical group.”

Garcia-Jay most recently worked at Tahoe Forest Health System in Truckee, where he served as Director of Specialty Care Services for 9 specialty clinics.

“I am excited to join the Saint Mary’s family,” Garcia-Jay said in a statement. “My dedication and focus will be on continuing to improve access to care in the community by increasing the number of providers and expanding key outpatient services such as urgent care, imaging and lab.”

