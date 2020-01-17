People: Timothy Summers joins Woodburn and Wedge

RENO, Nev. — Woodburn and Wedge Managing Shareholder John Murtha announced recently that Timothy Summers has joined the firm as an associate.

Summers brings seven years of experience in civil practice with a focus in commercial and corporate litigation to his new role, according to a Jan. 8 press release.

Previously, he served as senior associate attorney with Guild, Gallagher & Fuller, Ltd. Summers also is an active member of the Washoe County Bar Association and the American Bar Association and serves as a member of the Red Mass Steering Committee for the St. Thomas More Society of Nevada.

Summers earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno. He received his Juris Doctor from Vermont Law School and served as a member of Law Review and the National Environment Moot Court Team. Summers was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 2011 and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada in 2012, and also completed clerkships for Judge Brent Adams and Judge James Hardesty.

In 2018, Woodburn and Wedge celebrated a century of independent practice in Nevada. Woodburn and Wedge is located in the Sierra Plaza in south Reno and has 21 lawyers and a support staff of 20.

