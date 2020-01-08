People: Tony Slonim, John Packham appointed to new state health commission

RENO, Nev. — On Dec. 19, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of 11 members and an executive director to the Patient Protection Commission (PPC).

John Packham, Ph.D., associate dean for the Office of Statewide Initiatives at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, was named chairman of the panel that is tasked with identifying ways to improve healthcare affordability and quality in Nevada.

Dr. Packham was appointed in the role of “Representative Engaged in the Academic Study of Health Care Policy/Public Health,” per the state.

Dr. Packham received his BA and MA degrees in sociology from the University of Oklahoma, and a PhD in sociology from Johns Hopkins University in 1992.

He was a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow with the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the Örebro County Council, Örebro, Sweden in 1992-1993.

Additionally, Renown Health President and CEO Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, was appointed to the PPC as one of two “Representatives of Hospitals.”

Dr. Slonim earned his undergraduate degree at New York Medical College, holds a diploma in professional nursing, and an M.D. from New York Medical College.

Dr. Slonim served four years in the United States Public Health Service in Rockville, MD with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He earned both his master’s and doctorate in public health from George Washington University.

According to the state, the PPC was created by Senate Bill 544 and signed into law this past legislative session. Under the direction of the Chair and Executive Director, the PPC will begin meeting early this year.

