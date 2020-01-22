People: UNR grad Gabrielle Cirimele joins Argentum Partners

RENO, Nev. — Argentum Law, the sister law firm of communications firm Argentum Partners, recently welcomed attorney Stacie Truesdell Michaels to its Las Vegas office.

In Reno, Argentum Partners also recently onboarded public affairs coordinator Gabrielle Cirimele.

These additions follow the firm’s success in 2019 after winning top awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Reno and Las Vegas chapters and two awards from PRNEWS, a national leader in public relations, according to a Jan. 14 press release from the company.

Prior to becoming a partner at Argentum Law, Michaels served as general counsel for Wynn Las Vegas, overseeing legal affairs for the corporation. Michaels also previously served as associate general counsel to a Las Vegas real estate development company and touts more than a decade of legal experience in the Las Vegas area.

Michaels received her juris doctorate, magna cum laude from New York Law School and her Bachelor of Arts in Art and Government & Law from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

Cirimele, a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, has extensive experience in hospitality, sales and event management, which she will bring to her new role as public affairs coordinator.

The Argentum team has now expanded to 17 employees. Go here for more information on Argentum Partners and Argentum Law.

