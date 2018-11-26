Dave Archer honored with ‘Dave Archer Day’ – NNBV people briefs for Nov. 2018

EDITOR'S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for November 2018.

Dave Archer

Dave Archer, President and CEO of NCET, was recognized Nov. 14 with "Dave Archer Day" by proclamation from the Reno City Council. Reno Vice Mayor and Councilmember Neoma Jardon presented the proclamation to Archer at NCET's monthly Biz Café event.

The proclamation cites Archer's work in managing NCET without compensation after loss of congressional grant funding while a new business model was created; transitioning NCET into a member- and sponsored-funded organization with a 30-member board; and managing NCET's Donald W. Reynolds Governor's Cup College Business Plan competition for Nevada's College and University students.

Archer earned a master's degree in business and bachelor's degree in management from St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif., and associate's degrees in electronics engineering and broadcast engineering from the College of San Mateo.

Stephanie Arroyo

Recommended Stories For You

United Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Arroyo as branch manager of UFCU's Reno Double R location at 10705 Double R Blvd. Arroyo will be responsible for business development within the community, membership engagement and positive public relations. She will also be tasked with maintaining the performance of the branch, selling products and services, and providing leadership and supervision to staff.

Arroyo has more than 10 years of financial services experience. Prior to her new role at UFCU, she served as branch manager II at Greater Nevada Credit Union since 2015.

Laurie Gorris

The board of trustees of Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada recently announced the hire of Laurie Gorris as the new executive director of the nonprofit that provides a free place for families to stay when their children are hospitalized far from home, due to inadequate access of necessary care in their area.

Gorris is stepping into the role with 20 years of experience working with nonprofit groups in northern Nevada. She has strong ties to the Northern Nevada community where she has lived, worked and raised a family for the past 40 years. She started her nonprofit career with the Boy & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, and later worked with several other regional nonprofits including the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Food Bank of Northern Nevada and JDRF Northern Nevada.

Joe Patterson

United Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Patterson as mortgage advisor of UFCU's

Reno South McCarran branch at 4855 Kietzke Lane. Patterson will be responsible for providing quality business lending expertise through financial counseling and product awareness.

Patterson has 15 years of financial services experience. Prior to his new role at UFCU, he served as a Vice President of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate Affinity in Los Gatos. Patterson holds a bachelor's in business marketing from San Jose State University. He also holds an NMLS certification in the state of Nevada and California.

Casey Kreck

Dermody Properties congratulates Casey Kreck, senior vice president of finance, for being named one of Real Estate Forum's 2018 50 under 40 in Commercial Real Estate. The national honor is given annually to leading professionals who have emerged as thought leaders in the commercial real estate industry early in their careers.

Kreck oversees all financial and reporting activities for Dermody Properties and works closely with the company's president, CFO and regional partners ensure accurate and timely financial and operational results. He graduated from UNR with a Master in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Alan Scearce, Tyler St. Pierre and Diane Cohn

Chase International announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Alan Scearce as COO, Tyler St. Pierre as vice president of marketing and Diane Cohn as director of digital strategy.

Scearce brings 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. Previously, Scearce was a COO with John L. Scott Real Estate, president of Prudential California Realty in the Central Valley and general sales manager for Mason-McDuffie Real Estate in the Bay Area.

St. Pierre will be responsible for driving brand recognition, marketing, demand generation and communications for the company. Previously he served as vice president of marketing at Oliver Luxury Real Estate and creative director at a boutique branding and design agency. St. Pierre has 15 years of experience in the luxury real estate, resort and technology industries.

Cohn, a former top-producing agent at Chase, brings 23 years of experience in digital marketing, brand architecture and real estate. Cohn is a storyteller with expertise in blogging, website design, video production, social media and online community management.

Lauren Bergenholtz

Sparks-based linen sales company Creative Coverings recently named Lauren Bergenholtz as business development manager for the Northern California Region. She joins Creative Coverings with over 5 years' experience in special event sales, marketing, and catering coordination. Bergenholtz graduated from Chico State University with a BA in Psychology

Veronica Gomez

Greater Nevada Credit Union has named Veronica Gomez as its new digital experience manager. In her new role, Gomez will help GNCU deliver products and services to ensure a consistently convenient and secure digital banking experience, including online and mobile.

Gomez has nearly 20 years of banking experience including training, phone center, and management. She also volunteers for Junior Achievement, teaching elementary school age children about entrepreneurship and communities.

Kyle Brice

KPS3 Marketing has hired Kyle Brice as account director. His responsibilities include ensuring positive KPS3 client relationships by building measurable, insight-driven, digital-first solutions disseminated across social media and other channels.

Prior to joining KPS3, Brice was the head of marketing at Capstak and Iconixx, portfolio investments of a Denver based growth private equity firm. Brice graduated from UNR in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis on public relations and advertising and a minor in political science.

Dan Polsenberg

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP partner Dan Polsenberg has been elected as the Nevada State Delegate to the American Bar Association's House of Delegates. Polsenberg will serve a three-year term. The House of Delegates is the legislative body of the ABA which adopts and governs the Association's policies.

Polsenberg has more than 30 years of experience representing clients in cases ranging from tort to tax, constitutional and commercial law. He served as President of the State Bar of Nevada and was the first Nevadan to be named a fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. Polsenberg received his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and his B.A., cum laude, from LaSalle University.

Tiffany Ahrens

Tiffany Ahrens was recently selected as the managing broker of the Chase International office located in Sparks. Ahrens, who was born and raised in Lake Tahoe, has been affiliated with Chase as a sales associate for nine years.

Ahrens attended UNR and graduated with honors from the University of Phoenix with a degree in business administration. She also completed the Maestro Leadership Program earlier this month. The program is one of the top leadership trainings in the world.

Kevin Harrell

Kevin Harrell, CLU, CRPC, APMA, a financial adviser with Reno's Fulcrum Wealth Management Group has been awarded a professional designation in the field of long-term care, Certified in Long-Term Care (CLTC). The program is independent of the insurance industry and is designed to provide financial service professionals with expertise and tools to address long-term care planning with their clients. Harrell graduated from UNR with a degree in Finance and Economics. He has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Sandy Gordon

Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider, has promoted Sandy Gordon to the position of assistant vice president/business development officer.

Gordon, who has two decades of experience in the consumer banking field, previously served as a lending assistant in NSDC's Reno office.

Elvis Perez and Rodrigo Pinheiro

Click Bond Inc. announced the hire of Elvis Perez as vice president of sales and marketing and Rodrigo Pinheiro as director of product engineering. Before joining Click Bond, Perez served as vice president of sales for North America and Asia / Pacific at KLX Aerospace Solutions. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering as well an M.S. in Manufacturing Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology. Pinheiro has over 20 years of manufacturing and product engineering experience within the aerospace and automotive industries with tenures at Arconic and General Motors. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria and an MSc degree in Computational Mechanics from UNICAMP.

Tim Holden and Travis Powell

RE/MAX Reality Affiliates recently welcomed its newest agent duo, Tim Holden and Travis Powell, to the Reno office. The HoldenPowell Team brings over 20 years of outstanding business experience and a passion for real estate to RRA.

Holden strongly values his relationships with his clients and focuses on always listening to their wants and needs to better understand what they are searching for in a home. Travis Powell, co-founder of the HoldenPowell Team, is looking forward to working with Holden at RRA in order to help assist in giving his clients the best real estate experience possible.

Sharon Hickox

Sharon Hickox has joined Note-Able Music Therapy Services (NMTS) team as a full-time music therapist. She is providing neurologic music therapy, working with children, adolescents and adults with mental and behavioral health concerns, as well as intellectual and physical disabilities.

She has two degrees in percussion performance: a bachelor of music from the University of Southern California and a Master of Music from Rice University. She also completed a music therapy degree at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in 2016, after completing her practicum hours with NMTS and a clinical internship at Nevada Early Intervention Services.

Antonette Shaw

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors named Realtor Antonette Shaw as recipient of the Spotlight of Excellence Award; the biannual honor recognizes RSAR members who provide selfless and extraordinary service to the community, their clients and customers. The award is in its fourth year.

Shaw is a native Nevadan, and she established her career as a real estate professional in 2004. Shaw assists Volunteers of America and spends much of her time volunteering with the Veteran's Resource Center (VRC) raising money for and aiding homeless vets.

Katie Silva and Peter Williamson

Katie Silva and Peter Williamson have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET.

Silva, re-elected as NCET's co-vice president of social media, is corporate communications manager for Peppermill Resorts Inc. Her 12 years experience in marketing, advertising, social media and public relations includes work for La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club and the San Diego Tourism Authority. She joined the Peppermill in 2010. Silva earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from San Diego State University.

Williamson, re-elected as vice president of Tech Wednesdays, has worked for 11 years as a business coach and a master licensee with ActionCOACH Business Coaching in Reno. He previously held executive positions with technology firms in the Silicon Valley, including Silicon Graphics, Weave Innovations and Davis Instruments. Williamson earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton and a master's degree in business administration from Stanford.

Terry Reynolds

Gov. Brian Sandoval has named Terry Reynolds interim director of the Department of Business and Industry, effective Nov. 5. He assumed the role after CJ Manthe was appointed by to serve as a commissioner on the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

Reynolds has more than 35 years of management experience in both public and private sectors. Reynolds has served as the deputy director for the Department of Business and Industry since November 2014. Previously, he was the president of The Reynolds Company, a government affairs and consulting firm. Prior to forming The Reynolds Company, he was senior vice president for external affairs and entitlements with the Wingfield Nevada Group Management Company.

He received his B.A. degree and M.A. in political science from the University of Nevada.