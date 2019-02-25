Dr. Tiffany G. Tyler-Garner new state jobs director – NNBV People briefs for Feb. 2019

EDITOR'S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for February 2019.

Dr. Tiffany G. Tyler-Garner

Dr. Tiffany G. Tyler-Garner was recently named as new director at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. In this capacity, she serves as a member of the governor's cabinet overseeing the daily operations of DETR, which includes more than 1,000 staff members in several offices throughout the state.

Prior to DETR, Dr. Tyler-Garner served as the CEO of Communities In Schools (CIS) of Nevada since August 2016. She also was previously COO at Nevada Partners. She also has served on the executive committee of Workforce Connections One Stop Career Center, where she achieved a Workforce Development Champion Award, and serves on multiple civic and community boards, committees and councils.

Dr. Tyler-Garner holds a doctoral degree in Educational Psychology from UNLV; a Master of Science in Counseling from California State University, Northridge; and a Bachelor of Arts degrees in Sociology and Psychology from the University of Southern California.

Lisa Read

Commercial Project Management welcomes Lisa Read as the Director of Leasing and Sales. Read has over 24 years of brokerage experience in Leasing, Sales, Property Management and Development of Flex Industrial, Class A Office and Retail properties.

She has previously worked with several prestigious developers, such as The Ribeiro Corpo-ration, Intrawest, Magnolia Companies and Simon Property Group. As a Northern Nevada local, Read has attended UNR and has lived in the Reno area for most of her life, and she remains active in her local Rotary Club, as well as volunteering for other local charities within our community.

Ross Hiserodt

The Sierra Nevada Concrete Association (www.sierranevadaconcrete.org) has named Ross Hiserodt Board President for the Reno-based concrete construction education and promotion group. Hiserodt is a sales manager at 3D Concrete based Sparks. He has been with the company since 2006 when he began as a quality control manager.

Hiserodt is a member of The Associated General Contractors of America, as well as the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and NDOT Committees. He is also a member of the Quality Concrete Pavement Committee between the Southwest Concrete Pavement Association and Nevada Department of Transportation.

Joining Hiserodt on the 2019 Executive Board are: Vice President Brandon Kingsolver, Cemex; Secretary/Treasurer George Buddy, NV Cement; and Past President Tom Adams, DCS Services.

Karl G. Hutter

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that Karl G. Hutter, president and CEO of Carson City-based Click Bond Inc. (www.clickbond.com) has been named to the Executive Committee of the NAM Board of Directors. As an NAM Executive Committee board member, Hutter will work to advance a manufacturing policy agenda that promotes growth and prosperity for all Americans.

The NAM is the largest industrial trade association in the United States and the nation's leading advocate for manufacturing.

"Click Bond is honored to join the rest of the NAM Executive Committee companies to advocate smart policies that advance manufacturing in America. Elected leaders must understand how their policies affect the more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing," said Hutter. "As a small, family-owned business, Click Bond's story illustrates how great policy developments like tax reform and regulatory relief are strengthening all U.S. manufacturers and benefiting the talented employees who make our leadership in global manufacturing possible. These stories are real, and they are playing out across the country each day."

Robert Schenck

Scott Loughridge, founder and president of SR Construction (www.srbuilt-usa.com), recently announced the hiring of Robert Schenck, LEED AP, as a new senior estimator. Schenck will work out of the company's new office location in Reno, which opened February 2019 at 695 Edison Way.

Schenck brings 25 years of estimating and construction experience to SR Construction. In his new role, Robert will be providing leadership and guidance to the estimating department to ensure that all services meet the client's expectations and are consistent with SR standards.

Prior to joining the SR team, Robert held positions within the southwest regional construction industry, which included work on hotel and hospitality, warehousing/distribution, offices/tenant improvements, education facilities and aviation projects. Robert graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Construction Management with a minor in Business Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Justin Townsend

Allison MacKenzie Law Firm (allisonmackenzie.com) announced the appointment of Justin Townsend as its newest shareholder effective January 1. Townsend joined the firm as an associate in 2013 and focuses his practice in the areas of administrative law, business law, real estate law, and natural resource law.

He is a Brigham Young University graduate and obtained his law degree from J. Reuben Clark Law School of BYU in 2010. He was admitted to practice law in Texas in 2010 and Nevada in 2011. He is fluent in Spanish and currently resides in Minden with his family.

"I am excited and honored to join such distinguished and community-minded attorneys," Townsend said. "My family is equally enthusiastic about this opportunity and thrilled to be a part of the Allison MacKenzie organization. I look forward to providing effective legal counsel for our clients for years to come."

Karen Vibe and Natasha Mihaylov

Morgan Stanley announced recently that Karen Vibe, a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Management Director in the Firm's Wealth management office in Reno, has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

Vibe, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2005, is a native of Sacramento. She holds a bachelor's degree from Cal State Northridge and a graduate degree from UNR. Vibe currently lives in Reno with her spouse.

Additionally, Natasha Mihaylov has joined Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management office in Reno at 5390 KIietzke Lane as a Vice President, Financial Advisor.

Formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors for 7 years, Mihaylov is a native of Reno. She holds a bachelor's degree from UNR, and she lives in Reno with her family.

John P. Desmond

Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that John P. Desmond, member partner in the firm;s Reno office, has been named 2019 Chair for the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation Board of Trustees.

His past roles with the Board of Trustees include Chair-Elect, Chair of the Governance Committee, member of the Investment Committee and member of the Gift Acceptance and Acquisitions Committee. The Foundation is governed by a volunteer board of trustees who can serve three consecutive two-year terms.

Additionally, Desmond, a business litigator with Dickinson Wright, previously served as President of the Washoe County Bar Association and President of the Board of Directors of Washoe Legal Services. He continues to serve as a Board member for Washoe Legal Services. Desmond is also a member of the Nevada Supreme Court Bench-Bar Committee, the Nevada State Board of Bar Examiners, and the Nevada Supreme Court Statewide Access to Justice Committee.

Erika Hoppe and Bill Saylor

Erika Hoppe, CPA, JD, has been promoted to the position of Manager at Barnard Vogler & Co., a certified public accounting firm in Reno.

Hoppe joined Barnard Vogler in 2014 as a staff accountant. She has tax and accounting experience with individuals, small businesses, and trusts. She also works on a number of non-profit audit engagements.

Erika received her Bachelor's in Criminal Justice from UNR, and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa.

Further, Bill Saylor, CPA, CGMA, recently joined Barnard Vogler & Co. as a senior manager. Saylor has over 25 years of industry and public accounting experience, and works on a variety of tax engagements and audits for businesses, nonprofits and government entities.

Saylor also brings extensive experience from his time working in various industries including government contracting, engineering, and internet and marketing companies. He graduated from UNR with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting.

Lori Runyan

Lori Runyan was recently named executive director of Life Care Center of Reno, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Runyan served as the facility's director of rehab services for four years. She has been an occupational therapist since earning her licensure from Texas Woman's University in 2000 and has worked in several states, including Texas, Arkansas and Nevada.

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Runyan currently resides in Reno with her husband, Duane, and their two sons. Life Care Center of Reno, located at 445 Holcomb Ranch Lane, is one of three skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Nevada managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Dave Archer and Clay Hall

Dave Archer was recently re-elected as president and CEO of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.

Further, Clay Hall has been newly elected as vice president of membership retention for NCET. Also re-elected to the board were Jonathan Burke, Mikalee Byerman, Jon Edmondo and Andy Jorgensen.

Archer has held executive positions in international product and market development at Viacom, Home Box Office, AOL Netscape and Headlight before joining NCET. He earned a master's degree in business and a bachelor's degree in management from St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif., and earned associate's degrees in electronics engineering and broadcast engineering from the College of San Mateo.

Hall is Director of Owner Success for AIA Corporation. His career includes nearly 30 years of experience in the print and promotional products industry. Prior to joining AIA, he worked in sales and business development roles within Staples, including Staples Promotional Products, Staples Print Solutions, as well as Corporate Express.

During his career, Hall has managed national and regional sales teams, overseeing more than $45 million in sales and $12 million in gross profit.

