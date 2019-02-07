Joelle Shearin named GM of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

STATELINE, Nev. â€” A 15-year casino hotel and finance executive has been appointed general manager and president for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Joelle Shearin will oversee operations for the fully integrated gaming resort. Her most recent role was vice president and general manager at the Argosy Casino Alton in Alton, Ill., as the first female general manager for Penn National Gaming.

There she facilitated day-to-day gaming operations with more than 800 slot machines and 12 table games, as well as multiple restaurants. She oversaw and completed an extensive interior remodel and redesign.

Shearin refined her skills in crisis management by reopening the property on multiple occasions after record flooding forced two closures within 16 months.

"Shearin brings an enviable record of managerial expertise and industry leadership to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino team," said Rob Oseland, chief operating officer of Paragon Gaming, in a statement. "Her innovative ideas and knowledge will enhance the overall experience for our visitors and local customers as well as staff."

She worked previously at Hollywood Casino in St. Louis, among other roles, and she started her casino industry career in 2005 with Harrah's Entertainment in Memphis, Tenn.

Shearin, a native of Toledo, Ohio, is a 1996 Summa Cum Laude graduate of The University of Findlay, Ohio, where she also received her MBA in December 2002. Shearin, husband Bobby, two children, and their goldendoodle Wrigley will relocate from O'Fallon, Mo.