Kelly Glenn promoted to executive VP of The Glenn Group (NNBV people briefs, July 2018)

Kelly Glenn

Kelly Glenn, formerly Vice President of Account Management at The Glenn Group, has been promoted to Executive Vice President in recognition of her leadership of the agency's Account Management division and overall agency operations.

Glenn has been with The Glenn group for 13 years. Prior to graduating from UNR with a degree in business, Glenn was hired as a government student trainee with the U.S. Government Printing Office. Kelly is also a partner in The Glenn Group.

Geoffrey Caliger

Chef Geoffrey Caliger has joined Chef Mark Estee's team at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange as executive chef for the Reno artisan eatery.

A South Lake Tahoe native, Caliger returns to the Reno-Tahoe area from Austin, Texas, where he assisted Fox Restaurant Concepts in opening the company's most popular restaurant, Culinary Dropout, where he was executive sous chef.

Prior to that, he was the sous chef for Culinary Dropout's Phoenix location. Caliger has also worked with Chef Michael Mina and, in a separate role, as an organic vegan/vegetarian consultant.

Roseann Langlois

Roseann Langlois has joined the Advancement and Engagement department at the UNR School of Medicine (UNR Med) as content marketing manager.

In her role, Langlois will curate the voice and persona of UNR Med via web-based communications and social media. Langlois brings more than 20 years of experience writing and editing copy for various print and online media. Most recently, she served as digital content editor and managing editor of bestmedicinenews.org for Renown Health.

Madison Huntley

Madison Huntley joins the Community Foundation of Western Nevada as Community Engagement Associate, a new position helping to administer community initiatives. Huntley previously worked with the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Service and is a graduate of UNR.

Cheryl Smith

The Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors has named Cheryl Smith as their new CEO. Smith has a wealth of experience in the real estate and association management arenas.

For several years, she was active in the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, serving as a member of their faculty where she was an instructor, and also authored CE (continuing education) classes. Additionally, Cheryl served as local chapter and state president for the Women's Council of Realtors.

Justin Fiedler

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) has added Justin Fiedler to its team of mortgage consultants at GNM's Reno office located at 10385 Double R Boulevard, Suite 100.

Fiedler, licensed in both Nevada and California, has been in the residential lending industry for more than five years. His experience includes originating first and second mortgages, and he has been trained to assist self-employed borrowers and those seeking non-conforming loans.

Nathan Howell

Nevada State Bank has named Nathan Howell vice president and small business relationship manager, where he will oversee a portfolio of small business clients. Howell will focus on generating community awareness and relationships regarding small business banking products and services throughout Northern Nevada.

Howell brings 11 years of experience in banking and finance to his new role. He joined Nevada State Bank in 2017 and previously served as a portfolio risk officer. Born and raised in Reno, Howell earned a bachelor's degree in business from UNR.

M. Silva and Cortney E. Young

Blanchard, Krasner & French, APC, recently announced that Steven M. Silva and Cortney E. Young have joined the firm's Nevada office.

Silva previously served as a staff attorney for the Nevada Supreme Court and was a law clerk for Judge Patrick Flanagan of the Second Judicial District Court, Washoe County. Silve received his Juris Doctor cum laude from California Western School of Law and is licensed in Nevada and California. He is also a pro tem judge with the Reno Municipal Court.

Young joins the firm as a mediator. She brings over a decade of litigation and trial team experience. Young received the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network's Twenty Under 40 award in 2017, and is currently president of the Nevada Dispute Resolution Coalition, a member of the Reno Human Rights Commission, and founder of the Children's Cancer Classic charity basketball game.

Lisa Squire, John Williford, and Eric Wuerflein

Chase International recently welcomed Lisa Squire, John Williford, and Eric Wuerflein to its Reno office.

Reno resident Squire recently acquired her real estate license. She has experience in market and financial analysis, as well as sales solutions. Aside from work, Squire donates considerable time to local nonprofit agencies and encourages her children to participate as well.

Williford's career includes stints as a manager of investments in multi-family developments, as well as working in the casino industy.

Wuerflein, while new to the real estate field, has been responsible for a vast amount of clients' investments, be it through his experience in luxury car sales or his involvement with a finance company.

Michael Maloney

The Reno office of Colliers International announced the addition of Michael Maloney as a Senior Associate to Retail Services.

Michael's responsibilities include leasing and sales in both tenant and landlord representation, as well as property marketing, research, and the development of lease and sale agreements. He is currently a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Michael has been in the commercial real estate industry since 2008. Born and raised in Northern Nevada, he received his Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Russell Cory Jr.

Russell Cory Jr. has been promoted to the title of First Vice President-Wealth Management, Portfolio Planner at UBS Financial Services, Inc., in the firm's Reno office.

Russell joined UBS in 2008 as Vice President-Wealth Management, and has 20 years' experience in the financial services industry. Russell provides his clients with personalized and total portfolio management, retirement and estate planning. He holds his Investment Advisor Certification from The Wharton School, is insurance licensed, and registered in 18 states.

Hannah Gangar

The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV) has added Hannah Gangar to its team as an Investment Associate. Her responsibilities include assisting WTC-NV Senior Portfolio Officers with the management of accounts for high net-worth individuals, families and foundations.

Prior to joining WTC-NV, Gangar worked at Admiral Security Services in Concord, Calif. as a data analyst. Most recently she worked as a research and analyst intern at Castle Crow & Co. in Incline Village. Gangar received her bachelor of science in finance from UNR and is working toward her Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification.

Fennemore Craig attorneys

Fennemore Craig announced that three attorneys in the Reno office have been named as 2018 Mountain States Super Lawyers. In addition, three attorneys have been recognized as 2018 Mountain States Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers are Ann Morgan, Dan Reaser and Allen Wilt. Morgan has also been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women and Top 100 of the 2018 Mountain States Super Lawyers. Rising Stars are David Lewandowski, Courtney Miller O'Mara and John Tennert.

John Elverum and Behrouz Khodnegah

Click Bond Inc. announced that John Elverum has joined the company as Director of Research and Development, and Behrouz Khodnegah has been promoted to Director, Manufacturing and Process Engineering.

Elverum's previous experience includes 35 years of managing R&D Aerospace and Aviation programs including the management of engineering operations and personnel. Elverum joins Click Bond from Aerovironment where he concurrently served as the Director of Programs, Advanced Programs Division and Sr. Director of Engineering Operations, Small Unmanned Air Systems.

Khodnegah has been with Click Bond for just over a year, leading the Manufacturing Engineering Department. With a 33-year background in aerospace fastening systems, Khodnegah has leadership experience in both Engineering and Operations departments. He previously worked with Shur-Lok, Alcoa and Arconic, TriMas/Monogram Aerospace, GS Aerospace, and Lisi Aerospace.

Rew R. Goodenow and Michael R. Kealy

Mountain States Super Lawyers and Rising Stars 2018 edition recognized two lawyers in Parsons Behle & Latimer's Reno office for proven excellence in legal practice: Rew R. Goodenow and Michael R. Kealy. Go to superlawyers.com to learn more about the 2018 edition and full list of attorneys.

Eric Davila

Quick Space in Sparks has announced Eric Davila as customer service manager. Davila joins Quick Space with over ten years of management experience, most recently serving as operation manager at a San Diego-based contact center.

Davila earned a B.A. in political science from California Baptist University. In 2016, he was awarded the Shared Services and Customer Support Award from his previous employer.

Courtney Forestiere and Kori Griffith

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) announced the addition of two new staff members in the Reno office — Courtney Forestiere, director of opportunity, and Kori Griffith, office manager.

Forestiere, an experienced manager of recruiting, hiring and marketing, will use her skills while looking for high-producing agents who want to join RRA. Griffith's role is to provide customer service for agents, clients, staff and outsider vendors.

Drew Roschli

Northern Nevada Development Authority announced Drew Roschli as the new Terminal Manager for the Black Gold transloading and storage terminal at the Northern Nevada Railport & Logistics Center in Fernley. Roschli is responsible for business development and all operations within Northern Nevada.

Prior to Black Gold Terminals, Roschli was a Trainmaster for the Barstow, Fresno and San Bernardino yards of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF Railway). Roschli holds a B.A. in Business Administration with a focus on entrepreneurship from University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Richard M. Teichner

Richard M. Teichner, CPA, forensic accountant and business valuator, with offices in Reno and Las Vegas, has been elected as a board member of the Litigation Forensics Board by the membership of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. NACVA has over 6,500 members across the world who offer services in litigation consulting, financial forensics, business valuation and growing business value.

Paul Richards and Jonathan Dyer

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) welcomes a new partnership in the Reno office in Paul Richards and Jonathan Dyer.

Richards and Dyer are both 15-year veterans in the Reno real estate community. They are life-long members of the Reno community and strive to include their personal touch when working with clients to help guide them through the complex decision of purchasing or selling a home.

Ty Nebe

Plumas Bank recently announced that Ty Nebe has joined the bank as vice president, commercial/agricultural loan officer for Carson City and the surrounding Sierra region.

With more than 27 years of commercial and agricultural lending experience, Nebe is responsible for generating loans and managing relationships for business clients throughout the area. Previously, he was managing director of credit risk for Charles Schwab Bank in Reno. Born and raised in Northern Nevada, Nebe graduated from UNR with a B.S. in Agricultural Economics.

Doug Thornley

Holland & Hart announced the addition of experienced real estate attorney Doug Thornley to the firm's Reno office.

Doug leverages his prior experience serving as Senior Assistant City Attorney for the City of Sparks in offering a unique prospective in handling development applications, including master plan amendments, rezoning requests, planned development projects, and conditional use permits.

Doug previously was of counsel at Fennemore Craig. He earned his law degree from Stetson University College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond.

Eric Schott and Brianne Madrid

The RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) Reno office added two new agents, Eric Schott and Brianne Madrid. Schott has teamed up with current RRA agent Brian Bajune and Madrid is joining The Lessinger Team as a buyer's agent.

Schott, a Reno native, began his career in real estate nearly six years ago. Madrid was looking to join a team with vast experience and a distinguished reputation that would support her as she establishes herself in the market.

Danny Schenker

Danny Schenker, Client Advisory Associate with The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc., recently earned his Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation through Cannon Financial Institute.

Recognized by the American Bankers Association, the CTFA certification demonstrates expertise in the wealth and trust field. Schenker specializes in family office and trust services for WTC-NV's high-net worth individuals and families. Schenker received his bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in economics and finance from UNR.

ACCESS Event Solutions staff

ACCESS Event Solutions welcomes Gaby Warner as the company's new administrative assistant. Gaby's primary responsibility is to provide administrative support to the Director of Administration/HR and CEO of the company. Gaby brings years of business and administrative experience.

Kristen Borders was hired recently as an account manager for the Ssports market segment. Kristen's main role entails heavy customer support and project management. Kristen graduated from Boise State University and brings to ACCESS more than 15 years of experience.

Laura Contreras was also hired as an account manager for the entertainment/music market segment. Laura's main responsibilities are to provide outstanding customer support and project management. Laura recently graduated from UNR o with a B.S. in Business Administration-Marketing.

Neil Saiz

Neil Saiz, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sparks, recently received the firm's Goodknight Plan Completion Recognition Award for his efforts to provide a greater level of service to his clients while helping the firm continue its steady growth.

Saiz was one of only 1,062 financial advisors out of the firm's more than 16,000 to receive the award. The Goodknight Program enables an incoming financial advisor to work with a veteran financial advisor in a close, mentoring relationship.