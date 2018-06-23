Sarah Polito joins KPS3 team (NNBV people briefs, June 2018)

EDITOR'S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only.

Sarah Polito

Reno-based KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Sarah Polito as senior account director. Before joining KPS3, Polito was the marketing director at a local startup, where she had responsibility for creating content for its social media channels and developing its brand through target-audience identification and key messaging creation. Prior to that, Polito was a senior communications specialist for Waste Management.

Polito graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor's in business administration and an emphasis in marketing and economics. Currently, she is pursuing her master's in business administration.

J. Kyle Dalpe

Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe was selected as Dean of Technical Sciences for Truckee Meadows Community College after a national search. In this position, he will lead the Applied Technology Programs, the Computer Information Technology, Criminal Justice and Law/Paralegal Programs, and non-credit offerings.

Dalpe has been with TMCC since 2002. He served as the college's state legislative liaison for the past 10 years, working externally with legislators on community college topics. During the 2017 Legislative Session, he helped author the Nevada Promise Scholarship bill to support access for high school graduates to community colleges in the state.

Dr. Julie Ellsworth

Dr. Julie Ellsworth has been selected as Dean of Sciences at Truckee Meadows Community College. Ellsworth has been at TMCC since 2002 as a member of the Biology Department, and served as chair of the department from 2014-2017 until taking the position of Interim Dean in March 2017.

As Dean, she will oversee the sciences, math, and the allied health science programs, and will also direct the William N. Pennington Health Science Center on Wedge Parkway. As a Biology faculty member Ellsworth was involved in substantial curricular revisions to courses and degrees, served on search and tenure committees, received excellent student evaluations, and received a NISOD Excellence Award.

Mark Ashworth

Northern Nevada real estate professional Mark Ashworth joined L. Lance Gilman Real Estate as broker-salesperson, specializing in the residential market. Ashworth received his Nevada real estate license in 1984 and since has worked as an executive with Realty 500, a Nevada-based real estate franchise system; Founders Title Co; and in the insurance business.

Over the course of his career, Ashworth has also served several Realtor professional associations, including 2014 president of the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors and 2016 vice president of the Nevada Association of Realtors. Ashworth continues to hold leadership roles with the RSAR and is also a member of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.

Chase International hires

Chase International recently welcomed several new agents.

Shannon Comstock (Reno office) was raised in the Lake Tahoe area. Pairing her local knowledge with her professional skills, Comstock is an excellent resource for the real estate business where she developed her career as an office manager and broker's assistant. It is through this experience where Comstock learned how to cultivate relationships, build trust, and most importantly — address her clients' needs with the utmost respect.

During her former career in insurance, Rhoda Thalman (Reno office) achieved some of the highest customer service awards in the business. Today, she looks forward to sharing her passions and professional skills with her clients through Chase International's Reno office. Born and raised in Hawaii, Thalman is a proud Rotarian who lives by the organization's motto, "Service Before Self," and applies its adage to her everyday life.

With over 20 years of offering first class customer service in the airline business, Kelli Landman (Tahoe City office) has refined her ability to provide only the most transparent communication in a calm and courteous manner. Complementing her interest in the real estate business is Landman's own involvement as an owner/builder of a major home restoration project.

A salesman by trade, Dakota Davis (Sparks office) has the panache for listening and then researching the right solution for his clients, and those involved in each transaction. Davis has also volunteered with World Changers — a community clean-up organization, lending a hand whenever he can to those who need it most. He also enjoys watching movies, traveling, and enjoying good food and family.

Kris Layman and Tony Lyerly

Two RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) agents, Kris Layman and Tony Lyerly, are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. May marked Layman's 20th and Lyerly's 10th years as RE/MAX agents.

Layman started her 20-year career as a RE/MAX agent in 1998 before joining RRA in 2006. Layman grew up around the RE/MAX family since her mother was also a RE/MAX agent. She's passionate about real estate and has enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the RE/MAX community and wants to keep serving her clients from the past two decades for many more years to come.

Lyerly's 30-year real estate career began in Texas prior to his move to Reno. In 2008, he decided to join the RRA team and has been passionate about calling it his home since. Throughout his time as an RE/MAX agent, Lyerly has been able to take advantage of the many educational opportunities that RRA supports for its agents.

Lorraine 'Lori' Entner

L. Lance Gilman Real Estate announced that Lorraine "Lori" Entner has joined their team as a residential agent focusing on the Carson City and Gardnerville/Minden areas.

Entner has been working with Northern Nevada families since 2005, as both a Realtor and a behavior consultant for families with children on the autism spectrum. Entner graduated from Hope International University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in human development and family studies. She became a licensed Nevada real estate agent in 2014. She enjoys working with families from all walks of life before, during and after each real estate transaction.

Tomi Lynch

Tomi Jo Lynch, managing director at SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada. Lynch earned a bachelor's in marketing and commercial real estate from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Lynch's responsibilities as managing director include brokerage services and business development, as well as overseeing and managing the brokerage team. Lynch also serves on the NAIOP Board of Directors and assists the Programs committee with events and recruiting. Lynch was awarded the SVN Trainer of the Year for 2015 and appointed to the SVN Board of Advisors in 2016.

Rob Sterett

CEI Alarm announced Rob Sterett has been named security consultant. He will be responsible for sales and project management of product installations, as well as overseeing installations of security alarms, fire alarm devices, CCTV and access control systems with cloud based storage.

Sterett brings more than 30 years of experience in the security industry to his new position. He's a veteran of the United Stated Navy and is an active member of Toastmasters and Business Network International (BNI) groups.

Jacob Rodriguez

The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (WTC-NV), an independent wealth management company, has hired Jacob Rodriguez as an investment associate. Rodriguez is responsible for assisting WTC-NV senior portfolio officers with the management of accounts for high net-worth individuals, families and foundations.

Before joining Whittier Trust, Rodriguez was an accounting intern at Empire Safety and Supply; he also was an accounting intern at the Sierra Nevada Corporation. Rodriguez started his career as executive director and business administrator at Lincoln Christian Life Center in Lincoln, Calif. Rodriguez attended William Jessup University where he earned a degree in finance, magna cum laude.

Scott Offerdahl

Scott Offerdahl, Quick Space owner and CEO, recently spoke at the National Portable Storage Association (NPSA) annual conference in West Palm Beach, Fla. Offerdahl spoke on leadership in portable storage. He addressed the importance of core values and company culture and the role that leadership plays in building and maintaining the two.

Offerdahl used Quick Space as an example of a company that has embraced their core values, using them as strict guidelines for hiring, firing and overall company conduct. Offerdahl earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in industrial engineering from Stanford University. He has been an entrepreneur for more than 25 years, owning several companies including Quick Space.

Katrina Loftin

Katrina Loftin, co-founder and managing partner of M&A Business Advisors, has received national and industry designations as a Certified Business Advisor (CBI) and Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI). The designations recognize her as an exemplary broker with lifetime and industry achievements of professional experience and education.

Loftin's designations follow a year of industry honors, including recent recognition as the "Dealmaker of the Year" in Nevada by Corporate Insider. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in business brokerage, Loftin established M&A Business Advisors with business partner, Matt Coletta in 2017. Loftin previously served as managing director of BTI Group's Nevada Office.

Jennifer McMenomy

Allison MacKenzie Law Firm recently announced the hiring of Jennifer McMenomy as an associate attorney. A Carson City native and former Policy Analyst for the Nevada State Legislature, McMenomy will focus her practice on Administrative Law, Government Affairs, Family Law, Estate Planning, Guardianship, and Probate Law.

McMenomy received her undergraduate degree in 2010 from the University of Nevada, Reno. Pursuing a law degree, she attended Western State University College of Law in Fullerton, California, where she graduated in 2014. She was also employed as a Government and Regulatory Affairs Analyst for a solar energy company and worked as an attorney in the San Francisco Bay Area before returning to Northern Nevada.

Stephanie Hanna

Stephanie Hanna has been hired in Reno as a Senior Mortgage Consultant for Synergy Home Mortgage, a member of the New Penn Financial family of companies. Hanna has 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry, working as a loan officer, area sales manager, and as a branch manager of a mortgage team.

Hanna understands the complexities of the loan process and the lending environment. She walks her borrowers through the steps of obtaining a home loan, from application to closing, making it as simple and enjoyable as possible. Hanna has lived in Reno since 1992 and is a proud graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Carrie Kester and Stacey Berger

Carrie Kester and Stacey Berger, both RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) Reno office agents, recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Million Dollar GUILDTM recognition for experience, knowledge and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties.

Kester and Berger are both Certified Luxury Home Marketing SpecialistsTM (CLMHS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute's training and have proven performance in the upper-tier market.

The Kester Berger Team has been in real estate since 2003 and specializes in properties in the Reno/Tahoe area. Since their founding, the Kester Berger Team has focused on honesty, integrity and communication. Both agents strive to provide consistent and reliable service for all of their clients.