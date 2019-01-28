Scott Pruneau named CEO of ITS Logistics – NNBV People briefs for Jan. 2019

EDITOR'S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for January 2019.

Scott Pruneau

ITS Logistics announced Scott Pruneau has been appointed CEO of the company. Pruneau previously held the position of EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. He will replace Dan Allen, acting CEO and co-founder of ITS Logistics.

Pruneau is a 25-year veteran of the supply chain industry. Prior to joining ITS Logistics, he served as Chief Business Development Officer for Redwood Logistics, EVP of Operations for Freightquote, and President of CRST Logistics, and he held various leadership roles with Knight Transportation and C.H. Robinson. Pruneau has also served as a board member for the Transportation Intermediaries Association.

Terry Shirey

Terry Shirey, Nevada State Bank president and CEO, was installed Dec. 12 as 2019 chairman of the board for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Named Nevada State Bank's president and CEO in January 2017, Shirey formerly served as CFO for six years before being named president and COO in September 2014.

Shirey holds a CPA certificate and has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming. In addition to the Las Vegas Metro Chamber, he currently serves on the executive committee for the College of Southern Nevada Foundation, and is a past chairman of the Nevada Bankers Association.

Lindy Deller

Panattoni Development Company announced that Lindy Deller has been named a development manager for Northern Nevada.

In her role, Deller will be responsible for the day to day process of real estate development including land procurement, entitlements, lease-up and management of commercial real estate projects. Prior to joining Panattoni, Deller worked as an associate at Dickson Commercial Group.

Deller obtained a Bachelor of Arts in economics and French from UNR. In addition to her role at Panattoni, Deller serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairperson of Developing Leaders for NAIOP. She was named the NAIOP CL&LR Volunteer of the Year in 2018.

Julie Knecht

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agent Julie Knecht has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have completed seven years of service with the company.

Knecht has been working in the real estate industry for more than 15 years and has earned the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) and Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) designations. She is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine.

Johnny Skowronek

Johnny Skowronek, VP of Operations for Reno-based company Square One Solutions and president of YPN Reno-Tahoe, has been recognized as a finalist for the National Association of Homebuilders Young Professional Award for "Region E," which includes Nevada.

The NAHB Young Professional Awards recognize young building industry professionals under the age of 45 who propel their careers forward; advance in all three levels of the NAHB Federation; advocate for the home building industry; engage with their peers; and establish themselves as exceptional members of their communities.

Winners will be announced at the 2019 NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas. Go to http://www.nahb.org to learn more.

Dr. Timothy Dooley

Dr. Timothy Dooley has joined the team at Great Basin Orthopaedics in Reno. Dooley is returning home to Reno, with his wife and two young sons, after completing a hand surgery fellowship at the world-renowned Christine M. Kleinert Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.

After earning a B.A. in Biology at Bowdoin College in Maine, Dooley returned to Reno to attend the University of Nevada School of Medicine, to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for his internship, and then to Albany Medical Center in New York for his residency.

He is a candidate member of American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Society for Surgery of the Hand; a member of the Nevada Orthopaedic Society, and a community adjunct faculty at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine.

Jay Margulies

Jay Margulies was named "Associate of the Year" for 2018 by Sierra Sotheby's International Realty. Team Margulies wrapped up a record year after representing the largest land transfer in Nevada history and seeing more than $200 million in sales.

Margulies represented Blockchains, LLC, with the purchase of the remaining land at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. The history-making purchase involved nine major transactions and 37 separate pieces of land totaling 68,000 acres. The team is composed of Jay Margulies, Dina Margulies, Soni Margulies, Ralph Castelli and Hünter Platte. Go to teammargulies.com to learn more.

Shay Wells

Woodburn and Wedge Managing Shareholder John Murtha recently announced the firm has named Shay Wells as a shareholder.

Wells' practice primarily focuses in business and corporate law, entity selection and formation, mergers and acquisitions and real estate and other commercial transactions. Wells earned a B.A. in criminal justice, pre-law from UNR, and a Juris Doctor at Gonzaga University. He joined Woodburn and Wedge in 2010 after serving as a summer associate in 2009. In 2018, he was named one of northern Nevada's Top 100 Attorneys by Nevada Business Magazine's Legal Elite, after being named one of Nevada's 50 Best Up & Coming Attorneys in 2012 and 2014.

Tom Duffy and Kevin Stamps

Reno-based marketing agency Foundry has announced the addition of two new directors to its digital department. Tom Duffy will oversee the department as digital director, and Kevin Stamps was hired as director of content.

Duffy brings has more than 15 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. Prior to Foundry, he served as the marketing director for ReadyMax; he was also the digital director/creative technologist for The Glenn Group.

With more than 10 years of experience, Stamps is an award-winning videographer; is the recipient of four Addy Awards; and has worked with Patagonia, Davidson's Organics, TMCC, Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation and Old World Coffee.

Heather Collins

SVN Commercial Associates has announced Heather Collins as an Associate Advisor. Collins has over 10 years of experience in property management, commercial real estate contracts, leasing and sales, facility touring, marketing, and tenant and owner relations.

Previously, Collins was the Marketing Coordinator for SVN Commercial Associates. She received her Nevada License in early 2018 and her California Real Estate License in 2010.

Mignon Lagatta

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agent Mignon Lagatta recently earned her Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation, awarded by the Resident Real Estate Council (RRC). The CRS designation is the highest designation awarded to sales associates in the residential sales field.

In addition to her new CRS designation, Lagatta, a native Nevadan, is also a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE), a member of the Northern Nevada Association of Realtors and a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Theo Jasper

Quick Space has named Theo Jasper as outside sales and account manager. Jasper earned his B.A. in acting and directing theater and communications from Colorado Mesa University.

Prior to joining Quick Space, Jasper working in the wine, beer and spirits industry as an account manager and has over 20 years of experience in sales marketing. He is an active member of Associated General Contractors (AGC).

Gary Troxel

Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon office agent Gary Troxel recently achieved Realtor Emeritus status by the National Association of Realtors. This designation is bestowed on very few Realtors and only to those who have had 40-plus years of continuous service in the real estate field. Gary Troxel has been a Realtor since 1975.

