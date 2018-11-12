Sierra Nevada Realtors names new president, board of directors for 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Sierra Nevada Realtors recently announced its 2019 president and Board of Directors.

The president for next year is Leslie Cain, a Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City. Cain has been active in the real estate industry for nearly 14 years and is passionate about the Northern Nevada community.

She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position, and has earned several certifications, including Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer's Representative and Senior's Real Estate Specialist, to name a few.

Additionally, she is a graduate of the prestigious Realtor Institute, a designation bestowed only on individuals who have made a commitment to provide a high level of professional services by securing a strong educational foundation.

The 2019 Sierra Nevada Realtors Board of Directors is as follows:

• President-elect: Claudia Saavedra of Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City

• Treasurer: Natalie Yanish of Chase International in Zephyr Cove

• Secretary: Adrienne Phenix of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City

• Past president: Sandee Smith of Realty Executives Nevada's Choice in Carson City

• MLS Trustee Representative: Avis Cherry of Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City

• Carson City directors: Krisha Scannapieco of Coldwell Banker Select in Carson City and Kathy Tatro of RE/Max Realty Affiliates in Carson City

• Douglas County directors: Jason Lococo of Intero RE Alpine Sierra in Gardnerville and Shele Pandl of Coldwell Banker Select, also in Gardnerville

• Churchill County director: Bob Getto of Ferguson and Getto in Fallon

• Lake director: Marge Hauge of Chase International in Zephyr Cove

• Lyon County director: Christie Fernquest of Valley Realty and Management in Dayton

• Affiliate director: Tracy McLeod of First Centennial Title Co. in Carson City