Stan Wilmoth wins banker of year award; NNBV people briefs for Sept. 2018

EDITOR'S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for October 2018.

Stanley Wilmoth

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) announced that Stanley Wilmoth, president and CEO of Heritage Bank of Nevada in Reno, is the Western region winner of its 2018 Community Banker of the Year award. This annual award recognizes the exceptional work and commitment of individual community bankers and their dedication to local communities.

When he's not empowering employees to help customers achieve their financial goals, Wilmoth volunteers for worthy causes and is a champion for community banking. He served a five-year term on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, is a past chairman of the Nevada Bankers Association, and served for 22 years on the board of the Community Services Agency and Development Corp., which specializes in developing low-income housing for seniors and individuals.

Melissa Hellmuth

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) recently announced the hiring of Melissa Hellmuth as Donor Engagement Director, overseeing the organization's overall fundraising strategies and efforts.

Melissa has 10 years of nonprofit experience with a focus on donor and business relationships and is a graduate of the Institute for Leaders in Development at the University of Denver. She was recently inducted into the Reno Centennial Sunset Rotary Club and is eager to serve the community.

Clark Carlile and Cory Argyle

Sparks company Leading2Lean announced that Clark Carlile has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Clark brings decades of experience in engineering and manufacturing, as well as providing manufacturing solutions to customers.

After graduating from Brigham Young University with a BS in Manufacturing Engineering Technology, he started his career at Boeing as a Flight Deck Engineer, later working for Morton International (Autoliv), among other career accomplishments.

Further, Cory Argyle has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Argyle brings over 25 years of experience in finance operations, in addition to expertise in venture capital, accounting, and business development.

Prior to Leading2Lean, Argyle was the Chief Financial Officer of C7 Data Centers (Databank), a data center service provider, where he honed his experience in raising capital and managing debt and equity. He has also served in the role of Chief Financial Officer at Forum Systems, a cloud security company. Argyle holds a B.S. in Accounting from Utah State University.

Sean French

ArchCrest Commercial Partners, a commercial real estate firm in Northern Nevada, announced that Sean French has joined the firm as an associate. Sean will be specializing in the leasing and sale of commercial properties in northern Nevada.

Sean is long-term resident of Northern Nevada and has served a variety of organizations in the Truckee Meadows area. Prior to joining ArchCrest Commercial Partners Sean spent 25 years with Wells Fargo & Co., most recently serving as Senior Vice President for small business as well as customer acquisition for the southwest region.

He earned a BS in Business Administration from California State University in Hayward and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Patty Pankopf

Real estate professional Patty Pankopf has joined RE/MAX Realty Affiliates as a new agent in the Reno office.

Pankopf previously spent more than 11 years as former owner/manager of a law practice in Nevada and California specializing in real estate law and as a title sales representative in southern California.

As Pankopf's focus is on luxury, relocation and global aspects of real estate, she earned her Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation to better understand the nuances of different cultures and how to successfully work with this client base.

Gregory Peek

Gregory Peek was recently named president of ERGS Properties in Reno. He had served as Vice President since he joined the company in 2000. His father, George Peek, is now proudly serving as Chairman of the Board.

Greg is the third generation of the family-owned development company in Reno, founded in 1959. Prior to ERGS, he spent 10 years working on the Washington, D.C., legislative staff of congresswomen Barbara Vucanovich (NV) and Helen Chenoweth (ID). He is active at the local, state and federal levels of the National Association of Home Builders, as well as various local charitable and civic organizations.

Greg holds a BA degree from Colorado State University, law degree (JD) from Catholic University and an MBA from UNR.

Steve Kiser

Steve Kiser has been named Director of Sales for Sierra Office Solutions based in Reno. Steve has been with Sierra for 10 years, the past five as the Director of Managed Print Services supporting Northern California and Northern Nevada, providing technology solutions for business, government and education.

Steve is 30-year Nevada resident and has a Management Certificate from UNR, a bachelor's degree in business from CSU, Chico, and is a graduate of Leadership Reno.

Mari Hutchinson

STEP2, a local nonprofit organization, announced recently that Mari Hutchinson has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Hutchinson has more than 20 years of operational and financial management experience. She joined the STEP2 team in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

She graduated from UNR with a BS in Business Management and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Nevada.

Davery Spears

Lewis Management Corp. announced Davery Spears as the Community Director for the newly constructed Latitude 39 Apartment Community in Reno.

Spears was previously Assistant Community Director at the Sahara West Apartments in Las Vegas. He began his career with Lewis Management in June 2011 as a leasing consultant at Crystal Cove Apartments in Las Vegas. In his new role, Spears will be responsible for oversight of staff; working with tenants to ensure the highest standard of customer service; and ongoing leasing of the property. Go to bit.ly/2CB7LHIr to learn more about Latitude 39.

Ira M. Gostin

Ira M. Gostin, MBA, APR, vice president of marketing and client engagement at KPS3, was recently named 2018 Most Influential Marketing Executive for Nevada by U.K-based Acquisition International Magazine (AI).

The recognition is for Gostin's work as the founder/president of 120 West Strategic Communications, a public relations and investor relations firm that was acquired in August by KPS3, a full-service brand, marketing and digital communications firm focused on helping companies realize growth.

Gostin received his undergraduate degree at California State University, Long Beach, and an MBA with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Phoenix. He also attended executive education at Columbia University and New York University.

Greg Ferraro

Greg Ferraro, president and founder of The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs company with offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno and Carson City, was selected as a Distinguished Alumnus for the Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR. He was honored at the university's Homecoming Gala on Oct. 11.

Ferraro graduated from UNR with a BA in journalism in 1985. In addition to his three decades of lobbying activity in Nevada and Washington, D.C., Ferraro is a political consultant who has managed and/or been an adviser on numerous political campaigns, including the last three Nevada governors.

He also is a member of the Executive Advisory Committee of the E.L. Wiegand Foundation; the Board of Advisers for the Reynolds School of Journalism; former Chairman of the Executive Committee of The Nature Conservancy; trustee emeritus of The University of Nevada Foundation, and formerly served as a director for First Independent Bank of Nevada.

Janiece Waters

Lance Gilman Real Estate announced recently that Janiece Waters joined the team as a residential agent focusing on the Reno-Sparks community. Waters has been a Realtor for more than 10 years and has expertise in single-family, commercial and income properties.

Waters recently relocated to Northern Nevada from central California where she built her real estate career in the Stanislaus, Monterey and Santa Clara County areas.

Emilee N. Sutton

Allison MacKenzie Law Firm recently welcomed its newest associate attorney, Emilee N. Sutton; she will focus her practice on Administrative Law, Business Law, Probate,and Litigation. She is a former law clerk for the Honorable Lynne K. Simons at the Second Judicial District Court in Reno, and extern to the Honorable Howard D. McKibben, U.S. District Court, District of Nevada.

A California native, Emilee double majored in political science and history at the University of California in San Diego; she obtained her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 2017. She was admitted to practice in Nevada and the U.S. District Court, District of Nevada in 2017.

Jonathon "Johnny" Olivas

Jonathon Olivas has been named a member of the 2018 Executive Council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 20 percent of New York Life's elite sales force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.

Olivas has been a New York Life agent since 2008, and is associated with New York Life's Reno General Office in Reno. He has lived in Northern Nevada since 1987 and attended UNR. He currently lives in Carson City serves on boards for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and the Community Health Alliance Foundation.

Anne McMillin

In Plain Sight Marketing announced the addition of longtime communications professional Anne McMillin, APR, to its agency as an account manager.

Prior to joining IPSM, McMillin spent a decade at UNR in the communications offices at the medical school and with the university. In the mid-2000s, she worked as a reporter at two community newspapers, including the "Fallon Star Press" in Fallon. McMillin graduated from the University of California at Davis with a double major in international relations and French.

Wade Beavers

Fennemore Craig announced recently that Wade Beavers joined the firm's Reno practice.

Previously, Beavers was Deputy Attorney General for the office of the Nevada Attorney General, where he represented consumers in antitrust, utility, and deceptive trade matters. Beavers earned his JD from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his BA from the University of Arizona.

Emily Cox, Matt Brown, Jason Reynolds and Adolphe Ouattara

PK Electrical, Inc., with offices in Denver and Reno, recently announced that Emily Cox has been hired as a marketing coordinator in Reno. She graduated from UNR in May 2018 with a BS in marketing.

Matt Brown has been hired as a drafter in Reno. He has 19 years of drafting experience. Matt has an associate's degree from Rogue Community College in science.

Jason Reynolds was hired as an electrical designer in Reno. He has 15 years of experience. Jason has his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University.

Lastly, Adolphe Ouattara was also as an electrical designer in Reno. He has five years of experience. Adolphe received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2011.

Mary Tallent-Stewart and Jay Karpen

The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc., recently welcomed Mary Tallent-Stewart as a client advisory associate. Her responsibilities include maintaining strong channels of communication with clients and upholding client satisfaction.

Tallent-Stewart brings more than 33 years of experience in the personal and corporate trust industries. Most recently, she served as assistant vice president & trust administrator at Zions Trust. Prior to that, Tallent-Stewart was part of the personal trust team at Pioneer Citizens Bank and a senior corporate trust officer at Bank of America and Security Pacific National Bank. The company also welcomed Jay Karpen as an investment analyst. His responsibilities include assisting WTC-NV senior portfolio officers with the management of client accounts.

Karpen worked previously at City of Hope, a major research hospital in Los Angeles. Before that, Jay worked at M. Safra & Co. Inc., a New York based family office, where he held several positions including investment analyst, manager of alternative investments, and treasurer.

CREW members

Commercial Real Estate Women of Northern Nevada (CREW) has announced the following new members in the organization: Even Meyer with Kidder Matthews; Ted Stover with Colliers International; Ulrike Lapkass with Zions Bank; Margarita Molina with Crown Painting; Katie Hay with Crown Painting; Richelle Daves with Colliers International; and Glen Marshall with US Bank. CREW of Northern Nevada is a local chapter of CREW Network. Go to crewnn.org to learn more.

2019 Nevada Realtors board

The Nevada Realtors recently named Heidi Kasama as Realtor of the Year and announced newly elected officers for 2019, led by incoming President Keith Lynam and President-elect Chris Bishop.

In addition to Lynam, a Las Vegas Realtor, officers for 2019 include: President-elect Chris Bishop, of Las Vegas; Vice President Brad Spires, of Carson City; Treasurer Doug McIntyre, of Reno; and Immediate Past President Heidi Kasama, of Las Vegas.

Officers will be installed in December at the association's annual meeting. Reno Realtor Helen Graham also will serve in a new position of state elected director.