People: KPS3 hires Tim Bain as search, digital media specialist

RENO,Nev. — KPS3 recently announced the hiring of Tim Bain as a search and digital media specialist.

His responsibilities include managing, executing and analyzing SEO, SEM and digital media strategies for digital clients across a variety of industries, according to a Jan. 21 press release from the marketing and communications firm.

“Tim’s business-oriented mindset, extensive knowledge of web analytics and his SEO skills make him an asset to KPS3’s search and digital media team,” Bob Whitefield, KPS3’s vice president of growth marketing, said in a statement. “Tim has invaluable experience managing his own company’s SEO — he excels at matching searcher intent with great content, and he achieved tremendous success in one of the most competitive verticals. We couldn’t be happier to have him on board.”

Prior to KPS3, Bain owned and operated a digital life insurance agency called QuickQuote. During his two-decade tenure as its founder, he was responsible for everything from web development, SEO and content creation to operations and sales.

According to the press release, Bain and his team grew QuickQuote’s organic web traffic to more than 25,000 visits per month and its organic keywords to more than 14,000. Bain also wrote more than 500 blog posts for QuickQuote in the past 10 years.

Bain earned a B.S. in biology from the University of Nevada, Reno, and plans to earn his M.S. in business analytics from UNR. He is also enrolled in Udacity’s Marketing Analytics Nanodegree program.

