Phase one of $1 billion Reno Neon Line wraps; more sculptures on the way

RENO, Nev. — Last week, Jeffrey Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Entertainment, announced completion of the first phase of Reno’s Neon Line — the installation of four sculptures from Burning Man — as part of the company’s $1 billion vision to redevelop the blighted West Fourth Street area near downtown.

Further, according to an Oct. 16 press release from The Abbi Agency, provided on behalf of Jacobs Entertainment, the completion of phase one also marks the start of phase two — the addition of two sculptures and eight historic neon signs within the next six months.

A rendering of how the eventual finished Reno Neon Line district will look.

Courtesy Jacobs Entertainment

Upon completion, Reno’s Neon Line will be a half-mile-long installation involving static sculptures, historic neon signs, lighting and music.

Overall, the $ billion Neon Line District is a mixed-use project that will stretch from downtown Reno’s West Street to Keystone Avenue, and from Interstate 80 South to West Second Street.

An overview of the Reno Neon Line district.

Courtesy Jacobs Entertainment

================================================================

RELATED: $1 billion Neon district aims to clean up West Fourth Street; ‘some complex issues’ are of concern

================================================================

“A strong focus on Reno’s history and spirit is the cornerstone to a successful urban revitalization effort,” Jacobs said in the press release. “We expect to redefine the region by providing a space that residents and visitors alike can explore and celebrate.”

A rendering of how the eventual finished Reno Neon Line district will look.

Courtesy Jacobs Entertainment

According to the release, the additional sculptures to be added include:

“Tara Mechani,” by Dana Albany, a female figure made out of 80 percent recycled mixed-metals.

“Polar Bear,” by Don Kennell and Lisa Adler, a 35-foot polar bear composed of scrap car hoods.

“Tara Mechani”

Courtesy Jacobs Entertainment

Construction on the entirety of Reno’s Neon Line will be completed in the summer of 2021, according to the release.

Jacobs Entertainment’s current residential and commercial properties located in the district include Renova Flats apartments, the Gold Dust West Casino and the Sands Regency Hotel Casino.

“Polar Bear”

Courtesy Jacobs Entertainment

The Regency recently initiated a $50 million phase one remodel as part of a $250 million complete restoration of the 800-room hotel-casino.

According to a recent in-depth report from the Reno Gazette Journal, the company is “spending over $100,000 a room” as part of the Sands restoration.