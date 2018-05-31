PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards

RENO, Nev. — More than 700 people gathered for Northern Nevada Business View’s 2018 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards luncheon on May 30 at the Atlantis Resort Spa Casino.

The event honored the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women winners. Additionally, several special awards were presented to a bevy of powerful women to celebrate their exemplary achievements and commitment to the region.

Kirsten McGregor, Reno General Manager for the Sierra Nevada Media Group; Bill Waters, CEO of Swift Communications; Lori Haney, Senior Vice President and Northern Nevada Group Manager for City National Bank; and Shannon Peterson, Executive Vice President / Corporate Banking Manager for Nevada State Bank, presented the awards.

Click here to read a full recap and list of winners. Above, check out images from the event.