PHOTOS: NNBV’s ‘Innovation Ecosystem: Bringing Startups to Nevada’ panel

RENO, Nev. — Roughly 80 community members attended the NNBV's monthly Breakfast & Business event — "The Innovation Ecosystem: Bringing Startups to Nevada" — the morning of Aug. 2 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Nevada State Bank and Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern served as sponsors.

Doug Erwin, VP of Entrepreneurial Development for Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), served as moderator of the following panel:

• Mark D. Anderson: Director of Nevada Industry Excellence

• Adam Kiefer: Co-Founder and CEO of Talage Insurance

• Scott Levy: Founder of Watershed Growth Ventures, LLC, and co-director of Reno's inNEVator boot camp

• Kyle McClelland: President of EO Reno Tahoe

The NNBV's September panel will focus on the restaurant and food & beverage industry; stay tuned to nnbusinessview.com to in the coming business days for more information once we finalize details.