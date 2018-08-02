PHOTOS: NNBV’s ‘Innovation Ecosystem: Bringing Startups to Nevada’ panel
August 2, 2018
RENO, Nev. — Roughly 80 community members attended the NNBV's monthly Breakfast & Business event — "The Innovation Ecosystem: Bringing Startups to Nevada" — the morning of Aug. 2 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
Nevada State Bank and Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern served as sponsors.
Doug Erwin, VP of Entrepreneurial Development for Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), served as moderator of the following panel:
• Mark D. Anderson: Director of Nevada Industry Excellence
• Adam Kiefer: Co-Founder and CEO of Talage Insurance
• Scott Levy: Founder of Watershed Growth Ventures, LLC, and co-director of Reno's inNEVator boot camp
Recommended Stories For You
• Kyle McClelland: President of EO Reno Tahoe
The NNBV's September panel will focus on the restaurant and food & beverage industry; stay tuned to nnbusinessview.com to in the coming business days for more information once we finalize details.