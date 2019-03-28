PHOTOS: Reno-area teachers, students create hydroponic gardens

RENO,Nev. — Officials with Las Vegas-based Oasis Biotech recently teamed up with the nonprofit Green Our Planet to supply hydroponic systems to three Northern Nevada schools.

Green Our Planet, also based in Las Vegas, has built 164 gardens impacting over 100,000 students and runs the largest school garden program in the country. Oasis Biotech is considered one of the largest indoor vertical farms in the United States.

More than 30 teachers, in addition to students, from Innovations High School in Reno, Saint Albert the Great Catholic School in Reno and Riverview Elementary in Dayton gathered March 16 at the Saint Albert school to be trained on how to assemble, maintain and teach STEM with the hydroponic systems.

Photos from the March 16 training are above; go here for a full photo gallery, courtesy of Green Our Planet.