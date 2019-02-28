PHOTOS: Tesla Gigafactory hosts Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. – On Feb. 21, Tesla and Envirolution partnered to host local middle school students from Sparks Middle School and Dilworth STEM Academy at Gigafactory 1 to celebrate Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, a national movement to show girls how engineering can be a great career choice.

“With the goal of creating a fun, engaging experience, activities were hands-on and explored different fields in engineering,” according to a news release provided to the NNBV. “Students had the opportunity to build a simple motor (electrical), suspension bridge (civil) or balloon-propelled car (mechanical).

“With females making up only a fraction of the engineering workforce in the U.S., Tesla is committed to increasing female students' exposure to manufacturing and engineering.”

This event is part of Tesla's commitment to investing $37.5M in K-12 education over five years, as demand for STEM jobs will continue to grow dramatically over the next few years.

Envirolution is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders.

Aside from Northern Nevada, also hosted middle schoolers for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day at its locations in Las Vegas and Fremont, California.