Plumas Bank ranked 2nd-best performing community bank in U.S.

QUINCY, Calif. — Plumas Bancorp, the holding company for Plumas Bank, announced this week it was awarded “the prestigious 2018 Raymond James & Associates Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10 percent of community banks in the nation.”

According to an April 2 press release from the bank, in 2017, Raymond James ranked Plumas Bank fifth-best performing community bank in the nation; in 2018, that ranking improved to second-best.

The Raymond James award is the second award the bank has received for last year's operational results, according to the release, with the first being a top-2% ranking of community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For the S&P honor, Plumas Bank was ranked among community banks and thrifts under $3 billion in assets for financial performance.

With Raymond James, Plumas was evaluated among 258 exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion.

Plumas Bancorp CEO/President Andrew J. Ryback said the company is “thrilled” to be recognized by S&P Global and Raymond James “for our exceptional performance and for building long-term shareholder value.”

Recommended Stories For You

Go to http://www.plumasbank.com to learn more about Plumas Bank.