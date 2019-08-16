Politicians, business leaders gather in Yerington to talk Walker River Corridor

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Development Authority on Aug. 12 hosted a Walker River Corridor summit in Yerington, where participants discussed economic development priorities and opportunities for the area that spans both Lyon and Mineral Counties and goes from Smith Valley to Yerington to Hawthorne.

According to a news release from NNDA, the Walker River Corridor is one of six economic corridors that comprise the “Nevada Sierra Region” and where NNDA directs its economic development efforts.

Government officials attending the summit included Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen (District 32), Mineral County Commissioner Chris Hegg, Mineral County District Attorney Sean Rowe, and Lyon County Manager Jeff Page.

“The value of regional economic development is being able to identify an economic corridor, like the Walker River area, and then coordinate resources available in the entire region,” Page said in a statement. “We can collaboratively achieve economic growth which benefits both Lyon and Mineral Counties, while still ensuring the unique characteristics and individual goals of each county are taken into consideration.”

Western Nevada College President Dr. Vince Solis attended as well, along with representatives from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Yerington Paiute Tribe, NV Energy, Hawthorne Army Depot Base, and Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

NNDA President/CEO Robert “Rob” Hooper introduced Amy Miller, NNDA’s new Business Support Specialist. The Yerington resident is assigned to focus on the Walker River Corridor.

According to NNDA, the main discussion included infrastructure and housing needs, governance challenges, workforce development to support existing and new businesses, and the types of companies that would help diversify the corridor’s economy while driving growth in alignment with the goals of each county.

“Mineral County is excited to be part of Nevada’s Sierra Region,” Chris Hegg, chairman, Mineral County Board of Commissioners, in a statement. “The discussions during the Walker River Corridor summit helped in understanding how regional economic development coordination can help each individual county achieve its goals while leveraging the assets of the entire region to support all of the counties.”

Hooper said NNDA plans to hold more summits for the area over the next year.