Power-Sonic leases 40,000 square feet to establish HQ at LogistiCenter at I-80

Exterior view of the LogistiCenter at I-80 property at Boomtown.

Courtesy Dermody Properties

RENO, Nev. — Dermody Properties recently announced it has leased 40,750 square feet in Building 4 at its LogistiCenter at I-80 property for a distribution center and new corporate headquarters for Power-Sonic Corporation.

Described as a global leader in design, marketing, distribution and application support of high-quality energy storage solutions, Power-Sonic Corporation’s products are used in a variety of industrial and electronic applications serving end markets, including life safety, medical, utilities and infrastructure, power sports and industrial automation.

Power-Sonic has a workforce of more than 1,000 with major operations in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Mexico and the Netherlands.

According to an April 18 news release from Dermody Properties, Power-Sonic’s new presence at LogistiCenter at I-80 marks the company’s first operations center in Nevada to support all western U.S., Mexico, South American and Canadian customers.

LogistiCenter at I-80 is a master-planned industrial park near the California-Nevada border at Verdi/Boomtown, with four buildings totaling more than 803,322 square feet. Buildings 1, 2 and 4 are fully leased, and Building 3 currently has 104,000 square feet still available.

“Our strategy throughout the country has been to build or acquire state-of-the-art facilities in highly desirable markets, and Northern Nevada has always been one such market for us,” Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties, said in a statement. “We welcome Power-Sonic to our outstanding list of customers. We believe they will truly benefit from their new Nevada home.”

Eric Bennett of CBRE represented both Dermody Properties and Power-Sonic in the leasing transaction.