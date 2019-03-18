Professional speaker Jessica Pettitt to keynote March 29 WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — Jessica Pettitt is not afraid of difficult conversations. She embraces these conversations as ones that matter.

“Everything your grandmother told you not to talk about, that is what I'm helping people to talk about,” Pettitt says.

Pettitt, the author of “Good Enough Now,” is a certified professional speaker with a background in college administration, stand-up comedy, social justice and the Peace Corps.

She will bring her message to the next Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) breakfast meeting, slated for Friday, March 29, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

In her presentation, “Becoming Unstoppable,” Pettitt will help attendees understand behavior patterns of the most frustrating and powerful people in our lives and how they can be used to overcome our own limitations. This can lead to better collaboration, relationships and conversations.

During a recent phone interview, Pettitt says that she has created a model to help people initiate and have difficult conversations. Her model helps people recognize how they show up, and what their strengths and weaknesses are so that they can better understand themselves and others.

“Our lives taught us how to be,” says Pettitt.

Once we realize our own excuses, fears and limiting beliefs, we are able to move past that and work to become, as Pettitt likes to say, “unstoppable.”

Pettitt says that when she realized her fears about being too young, too inexperienced, etc., were keeping her from doing things she wanted or needed to do, she then realized that everyone feels the same way.

They might be worried about different aspects of themselves, but we all have these limiting beliefs. If we can recognize them, it is the first step in moving past them.

Another realization was that those frustrating or difficult people are just different; they have different skills, different fears and different assets.

Pettitt says she has found that, “people with different strengths build better teams. They give us something to lean on and move forward.”

Today, Pettitt works with teams and delivers keynote addresses to help people become better leaders. She helps people to cultivate better conversations that help them address workplace and personal issues and move forward to solve issues and create better patterns.

Pettitt believes that when we can become humbly self-reflective, we claim responsibility for our actions and beliefs. We can then align our values with our life mission to become better leaders and more responsible citizens.

Go to goodenoughnow.com to learn more about Pettitt.

This article was provided by Western Industrial Nevada (WIN). Go to winevada.com to learn more.