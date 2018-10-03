Quick Space donates $8,000 in scholarships to WNC Foundation

SPARKS, Nev. â€” Quick Space recently donated two scholarships to Western Nevada College Foundation and sponsored the annual Scholarship Appreciation and Recognition Celebration.

According to a news release, the scholarships, totaling $8,000, will benefit two students in the construction management program for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The money will cover two-thirds tuition for two years for both students.

“The scholarships were awarded to the two students who most reflect the core values of Quick Space,” according to the news release. “Quick Space has witnessed the growth and success that a company can experience with a dedicated team who define and adhere to the core values and company culture.

“The company has recently focused on ensuring that their team embodies their core values, including taking care of others, honest communication, taking ownership, and being respectful and trustworthy.”

Visit quickspacenevada.com to learn more about the company, headquartered atÂ 820 Marietta Way in Sparks.