RBC Wealth Management adds the IC Team to Reno branch

RENO, Nev. — RBC Wealth Management recently welcomed a new team — the IC Team, formerly of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management — to its Reno branch.

Dan Ball, director of the RBC’s Denver complex, made the announcement in an Oct. 17 news release.

The IC Group is composed of Paul Comcowich, Senior Vice President – Financial Advisor; David Iubelt, Senior Vice President – Financial Advisor; Clifford Iubelt, Associate Vice President – Financial Advisor; Robin Brunson, Financial Advisor; and Senior Registered Client Associate Kimberlie Jones.

“We are thrilled to welcome the IC Group to our Reno office,” Ball said in a statement. “They share our client-first values and take the time to understand their clients’ individual goals so that they can develop comprehensive plans to address specific preferences and needs.”

According to the news release, the team manages roughly $405 million in assets.

“We made the important decision to join RBC Wealth Management because it is a company with deep resources, a reputation for putting the interests of clients first and a passion for helping transform clients’ financial lives,” Comcowich said in a statement.

