Regional experts to share insights into Reno’s growing podcast industry

RENO, Nev. — The consumption of podcasts in the United States is increasing, according to a national report from Edison Research.

An estimated 144 million people in the U.S. (51% of the population) stated that they have listened to a podcast in their life — up 7% from 2018 — and 90 million (32% of the U.S. population) stated they listened to a podcast in the last month – a 6% increase over 2018.

Of those listeners, 40% were between the age of 12 and 24 years old.

For many Reynolds School of Journalism students, their main source of news is podcasts.

“I often ask my students where they get their news and their top answer is always podcasting,” Reynolds School lecturer Nico Colombant said. “Podcasts appeal to younger listeners because many have this combination of being edgy and having both on-the-go and documentary qualities, which you can consume while multitasking.”

After first starting as an adjunct, Colombant created and taught a podcast-focused class, which initially was one of very few in the U.S. at the university level with that specific purpose.

Students in the current podcasting class cover a wide range of subjects from drag queens in Reno to mental health for young adults.

Reno is home to a growing podcasting industry with popular podcasts like “Grammar Girl, “Worst Little Podcast” and “Ignite Reno” streaming from the area.

Local Reno podcasters will share their insights about the future of the industry as well as advice for students looking to start their own podcasts during a “Podcasters of Reno Unite” panel Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m. in the Reynolds School of Journalism room 110, located at 1664 N. Virginia St.

The event will include a tour of the school’s audio studio.

Regional podcasters scheduled for the Nov. 13 event include:

“Grammar Girl,” Mignon Fogarty

Bree Zen, podcaster and KUNR morning host

“Coffee with an Indian” podcast

“Residual Culture” podcast host Joey Lovato

“This is Reno” podcast, Bob Conrad

Historical audio storytelling, Alicia Barber

“The City” podcast with USA Today, Anjeanette Damon

“Worst Little Podcast,” Rory Dowd

“Reno Dad’s Podcast,” Jonathan Salkoff

“Ignite Reno storytelling,” Colin Loretz

University journalism students and professors

This article was provided to the NNBV by the University of Nevada, Reno.