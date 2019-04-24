Registration open for Reno Technology Academy STEM camps, IoT courses

RENO, Nev. — On April 19, Reno Technology Academy opened registration for its second summer camp season for children.

The summer robotics camp enrollment is open for children ages five to 13 and begins June 3, running until the close of July. Fees are $110 per student for five days of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning.

Go here to learn more and to sign up.

"(Our) camps are really designed to provide some of the quality STEM education that is going to give our region's kids the advantage to thrive in our increasingly tech-savvy, competitive market," said Steve Andreano, director of technology programs for Reno Technology Academy, in a statement.

Registration is also open until May 10 for adults to take RTA’s cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IOT) courses.

Reno Technology Academy was recently awarded the President's award at the Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) Technology Awards.

To learn more about the Reno Technology Academy visit at http://www.renotechnology.academy.