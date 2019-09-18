Regulators probing pot labs in Vegas after tainted cannabis cases

LAS VEGAS — Nevada regulators have started an investigation into marijuana testing labs after tainted cannabis batches have triggered two health advisories.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Department of Taxation started the investigation Monday after discovering potentially doctored THC levels by cannabis laboratories and products with high levels of yeast and mold on store shelves.

Department officials say marijuana products must be tested by state-licensed labs for potency, yeast, mold, pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins before being sold in dispensaries.

Officials say products from the same cultivators were tainted and discovered on shelves sold between July 10 and Aug. 28 in Las Vegas at Acres Medical, The Apothecary Shoppe and Blackjack Collective.

According to the state, the affected marijuana was cultivated by D. H. Aldebaran Inc. and Las Vegas Natural Caregivers, LLC and harvested between 5/28/19 and 7/10/19.

“There is no reason to believe that the dispensaries or cultivators had any knowledge that the products exceeded allowable limits,” state officials said in a Monday statement.

Officials say mold exposure can lead to stuffy nose, wheezing and itchy eyes or skin.