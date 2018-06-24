Reno-based Consign Furniture opens third store in 10 years

RENO, Nev. — Consign Furniture, a locally owned and operated family business in Reno, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by opening its third store in the Boise, Idaho market.

The 43,000-square-foot store in Meridian, Idaho, opened in June.

"The Treasury Valley is growing so fast it is a natural fit for us," owner Alan Rock said in a statement. "It is exciting to be growing the company to three stores in 10 years."

Consign Furniture owns the largest furniture consignment stores in Reno, Liberty Lake, Wash., and now Meridian, Idaho. The Liberty Lake store is the largest consignment store in the world.

Locally, Consign Furniture started in 2008 in a small 8,000 square-foot space on Moana Lane in Reno.

Today, the business occupies a 35,000-square-foot building at 6865 Sierra Center Parkway and employs 42 full-time and six part-time employees.