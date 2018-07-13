Reno airport adds 10th airline; new nonstop routes to Portland offered

RENO, Nev. — Sun Country Airlines became the 10th airline serving Reno-Tahoe International Airport after the company announced June 27 new non-stop service between Reno and Portland, Oregon, will begin this November.

"We haven't seen 10 airlines serve Reno in more than a decade, and adding Sun Country to Portland is an exciting announcement for our entire region," Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority President and CEO Marily Mora said in a statement.

According to a news release, the new service will begin on November 16, departing Fridays and Mondays from Portland at 3:20 p.m. and arriving Reno at 4:40 p.m. The flight will then depart Reno at 5:40 p.m., arriving in Portland at 7:05 p.m.

Introductory fares for the new flight start as low as $59; go to http://www.renoairport.com to learn more.

Sun Country was started in 1982 by a small group of pilots and flight attendants in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. The announcement in June was part of a larger expansion for Sun Country to up its total nonstop service to 64 routes.