Reno airport saw 4.8% increase in passengers in 2018; most since 2008

RENO, Nev. â€” The number of passengers flying to and from Reno-Tahoe International Airport increased 4.8 percent in 2018 over the previous year, officials said.

According to a Feb. 7 statement from the airport,Â RNO served 4,210,095 passengers last year, compared to 4,015,381 in 2017.

Further, the more than 4.2 million passenger count from 2018 represents the largest number of annual passengers since 2008.

"This is tremendous news, not only for the airport, but for the entire Reno-Tahoe region," airport President and CEO Marily Mora said in a statement.

According to the airport, the increase is attributed to staff and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority working to provide new air service in 2018, in addition to promotion and marketing efforts pulled off by theÂ Regional Air Service Corporation.

Other statistics reported Feb. 7 by the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are as follows:

Recommended Stories For You

â€¢ RNO has grown the total number of flights by 18 percent in the last four years.

â€¢ Since 2014, the airport's seat capacity has increased 25 percent.

â€¢ In December 2018, the airport served 341,283 passengers, an increase of 4.4 percent versus December 2017, representing 43 consecutive months of positive passenger growth.