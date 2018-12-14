Reno-based Chase International Commercial Joins TCN Worldwide

RENO, Nev. — Chase International Commercial was recently selected as the newest member firm of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, an international real estate services organization, officials announced Dec 12.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Chase International Commercial to our organization," H. Ross Ford III, president & CEO of TCN Worldwide, said in a statement. "Chase International Commercial is a dynamic independent real estate brokerage and a perfect example of the type of strong independent firm we continue to attract to TCN Worldwide."

Based in Reno, Chase International Commercial provides commercial real estate services to Reno, Sparks, Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe.

"Our company is extremely pleased to be selected as a member of TCN Worldwide, one of the industry's largest commercial real estate organizations," added Alan Scearce, COO of Chase International Real Estate, said in a statement. "We are a company motivated by our clients' success. We continually strive to provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise, and global coverage as we continue to expand our commercial division."

TCN is ranked among "The Most Powerful Brokerage Firms" by Commercial Property Executive and as "A Best of the Best: Brokerage Firm" by National Real Estate Investor. ITs reach extends to 24 countries and over 200 markets worldwide.