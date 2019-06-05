Reno-based company Breadware launches IoT professional services marketplace

Breadware founders Danny DeLaveaga, left, and Daniel Price at their headquarters in Reno.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Taking an idea and turning it into a tangible, complex product is no easy feat.

From start to finish, coordinating all the moving parts and people can prove difficult for even the most experienced product development professionals. The expanding global demand for smart, connected, IoT products adds another layer of complexity to the process.

Not anymore. On May 21, Reno-based IoT company Breadware launched a first-of-its-kind professional services marketplace.

Now, businesses can visit Breadware for assistance in planning, building and launching their IoT products. Aiming to be the go-to resource for all product development teams and designers, Breadware vets and aggregates trusted resources and IoT service providers to offer reliable options to customers at each step of the product development journey.

“McKinsey estimates that IoT will generate $13Tn in value over the next 5 years, and last year alone, businesses spent $1Tn on IoT,” said Breadware Co-Founder Daniel Price. “IoT is keeping corporate leaders up at night, with over 80% of them listing IoT as 1 of their top 3 strategic initiatives for the year. The actual process of building these IoT products is complex, and almost always outside the core competencies of these businesses.

“Breadware exists to make IoT simple, to make IoT accessible, and to make IoT successful.”

This information was provided to the NNBV via a press release; you can go here to read the full version. To learn more about the Breadware Marketplace, visit http://www.Breadware.com.