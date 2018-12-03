Reno-based company Rehearsal completes $2 million round in funding

RENO, Nev. — Rehearsal, a video-based sales enablement and coaching platform, announced recently it has completed a $2 million round in funding from Cypress Growth Capital.

The funding will be used “to aggressively expand its global sales and marketing efforts as well as broaden and accelerate product development,” according to a Nov. 29 news release from the Reno-based company that launched in 2015.

"Rehearsal's offering is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand for solutions that extend far beyond the reach of traditional learning management systems,”Darik Volpa, founder of Rehearsal, said in a statement. “The path forward is clear and we know precisely which levers to pull in order to supercharge our growth into 2019 and beyond.”

"Rehearsal offers a high-ROI and practical solution for a host of training needs, especially sales training and enablement," added Vik Thapar, partner with Cypress Growth Capital, in a statement. "Results are tangible and measurable. It's a modern tool that fosters sales performance, collaboration and motivation."