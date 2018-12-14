Reno-based K. Sutherland PR expands to CA’s Central Valley

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based public relations firm K. Sutherland PR has expanded into the Central Valley with a new office location in Madera, Calif., the company announced Dec. 10.

The new office will be led by agency Partner Stephanie Fasi Steelman, who has been with K. Sutherland PR since 2012.

"Stephanie grew up in Fresno, and knows the region so well," company founder and CEO Kerry Sutherland said in a statement. "It's really a natural progression from our office in Reno since both cities are somewhat misunderstood, but on the verge of such exciting growth and development. It's exciting to be bringing our fresh, innovative approach to PR to our new Central Valley-based clientele."

The new office is located at 5882 Road 32 in Madera. Go to ksutherlandpr.com to learn more.